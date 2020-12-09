| 3°C Dublin

Fine Gael denies ads for 'Leo's lottery' breach gambling laws

Party raffle nets €16m

Roll up: Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar. Supporters have been told they can buy up to €1,700-worth of tickets. Photo: Julien Behal

Roll up: Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar. Supporters have been told they can buy up to €1,700-worth of tickets. Photo: Julien Behal

Fionnán Sheahan Twitter Email

Fine Gael claims it is not in breach of the gambling laws by publicly promoting its lucrative annual raffle, worth almost €1m to the party.

Leo Varadkar's party is also telling supporters they can buy up to €1,700-worth of tickets on a credit card, despite claiming the Fine Gael Superdraw is all about small donations.

Fine Gael raised over €900,000 last year from the so-called ‘Leo’s lottery’. The most lucrative political fundraiser in the country has brought in over €16m to party coffers. However, the party is not allowed to promote the draw as it is strictly a "private lottery" for members only.

