Fine Gael denies ads for 'Leo's lottery' breach gambling laws

Fine Gael claims it is not in breach of the gambling laws by publicly promoting its lucrative annual raffle, worth almost €1m to the party.

Leo Varadkar's party is also telling supporters they can buy up to €1,700-worth of tickets on a credit card, despite claiming the Fine Gael Superdraw is all about small donations.

Fine Gael raised over €900,000 last year from the so-called ‘Leo’s lottery’. The most lucrative political fundraiser in the country has brought in over €16m to party coffers. However, the party is not allowed to promote the draw as it is strictly a "private lottery" for members only.

For the first time this year, Fine Gael has advertised the draw on social media and a spam-style email to anyone.

Party sources told the Irish Independent the law is clear and the raffle was never promoted to the wider public.

The party claims the law governing the raffle is 60 years old and hasn't kept pace with modern communications.

Like other political parties, Fine Gael runs its raffle under tight rules set out in legislation.

Labelled the Fine Gael Superdraw by the party, its official title is the “The Funding Democracy Club draw”.

The rules for the raffle state: “This is a private lottery under Section 23 of the Gaming and Lotteries Act, organised by and for The Funding Democracy Club. There will be no other written notice of announcement made in relation to the Lottery.” As a result, Fine Gael never carried any public notifications of the raffle or used social media before to promote it – until now. A Fine Gael spokesman said the law was outdated.

“The Fine Gael national draw is conducted in line with the Gaming and Lotteries Act 1956, having regard to the fact that legislation is over 60 years old at this point in time and has not kept pace with modern technologies.

“There is no paid for promotion or advertising of the draw. Any communication in relation to the draw is either on Fine Gael property – our website or social media channels – or to individuals who have sought to be kept aware of such matters,” the party spokesman said.

The online sales of the raffle tickets have been added only in recent years. The party website tells supporters they can buy up €1,760 worth of tickets: “Are you paying with a personal credit card? You may purchase up to 22 tickets for the Superdraw using your personal credit card. Are you paying with a corporate credit card? You are limited to buying three Superdraw tickets unless you have registered with SIPO (Standards In Public Office Commission).”

The party spokesman said the note is to ensure compliance with the law.

Fine Gael is looking to match the 11,500 ticket sales of last year which raised €920,000 for the party. The top prize in the raffle, taking place tomorrow evening, is €20,000 cash.

Due to the pandemic, the party has not been able to hold any fundraising dinners or other events. “So, the Superdraw will be our only significant source of private funds,” the party says.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny set up the national draw in 2002 when he overhauled the party’s fundraising operation after taking over as leader following the 2002 election meltdown.

Since then it has brought in well over €16m: 2002 - €800,000, 2003 - €900,000; 2004 - €1.1m; 2005 - €1.3m; 2006 - €1.4m; 2007 - €1.3m; 2008 - €1.3m; 2009: €1.2m; 2010 - €1.1m; 2011 - €976,000; 2012 - €890,000; 2013 - €780,000; 2014 -Takings “way down”; 2015 - No figure available; 2016 - No figure available; 2017 - €964,000; 2018 - €965,000; 2019 - €920,000.