Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan seeks nomination for Dublin Bay South by-election

Cllr James Geoghegan has written to constituency members to declare his intention to seek Fine Gael’s nomination for the by-election in Dublin Bay South triggered by Eoghan Murphy’s surprise resignation. (Pic: Naoise Culhane)

Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan has today confirmed he is seeking the Fine Gael nomination for the by-election in Dublin Bay South.

Earlier this week, TD Eoghan Murphy announced his resignation, and as a result a by-election needs to take place before November at the very least to fill the vacancy.

The party’s organisation on the ground will pick the candidate for the election.

Read More

Mr Geoghegan said he’s been extremely encouraged by support from his local party members to put himself forward for selection.

“The challenges that this country faces are immense, but I firmly believe that public service can make a difference to people’s lives and livelihoods,” he said in a statement today.

“Party politics for me is about being part of a team, supporting its leader, and standing up for the values of your party and its members.”

In the 2019 local elections, Mr Geoghegan received 15.7pc of the first preference vote - the highest for any Fine Gael candidate in Dublin. He’s been a member of Fine Gael for over 17 years now, and has also been a practising barrister since 2013.

In the letter he sent to his party members announcing his intention to gain the nomination, he mentions that his great-grandfather, Thomas Finlay, served as a Cumann na nGaedheal TD and grandfather Thomas Finlay also served as a Fine Gael TD.

His grandfather also served as Chief Justice of Ireland and a judge of the Supreme Court from 1985 to 1994.

In his letter, he referred to “having served in government during three of the biggest crises that this country has faced since the foundation of the State."

He said that the financial collapse, Brexit, and a global pandemic “have tested our country in way not seen for generations.”

“My wife, Claire and I, both self-employed working parents have two sons, Hugh and Harry.

“Claire is from Sandymount, I was brought up in Ranelagh and we love our community. We are both fully committed to our Party and to ensuring this constituency has a Fine Gael voice.”

Mr Murphy had won the Dublin Bay South seat for Fine Gael little more than a year ago in the last general election, where he ran alongside fellow party member Kate O'Connell.

She had previously served as a TD for the constituency from 2016 to 2020, having lost her seat last year.

Read More

Irish Independent