Fine Gael councillor expelled from party after seven month internal investigation

A Fine Gael county councillor has been suspended from the party following a seven month long disciplinary investigation.

Mayo County Councillor Patsy O’Brien was suspended from the party in March after Fine Gael headquarters received a complaint about him.

An internal Fine Gael disciplinary investigation was launched after the complaint was made.

Mr O’Brien and the complainant were asked to cooperate with the internal investigation.

The investigation has recently concluded and the party decided to expel Mr O’Brien.

A Fine Gael spokesperson said: “Fine Gael can confirm that following the completion of the disciplinary process as set out in Fine Gael’s constitution and rules, Councillor Patsy O’Brien has been expelled from membership of Fine Gael.”

“Fine Gael will not be making any further comment on this matter,” he added.

Mr O’Brien ran unsuccessfully as an Independent candidate in the Seanad elections after he was suspended from the party.

Online Editors