Fine Gael considering ‘parachute candidate’ for Donegal following Joe McHugh’s departure

Fine Gael is understood to be considering a potential parachute candidate for the Donegal constituency next time out in the wake of Joe McHugh’s announced departure from national politics.

There is “no definite successor,” to Mr McHugh, with the party alarmed at the prospect of presidential election runner-up Peter Casey making another declaration for the Dáil.

Mr Casey, seen as a right-wing figure, made a dramatic impact in the Presidential election in 2018, but then slumped when he ran for the Dáil in the 2020 election.

He polled only 1,143 first preference votes, less than half that of the second Fine Gael candidate, Martin Harley, whose transfers helped Mr McHugh, then Education Minister, to hold onto his seat. ,

But Mr McHugh, who is married to former Olwyn Enright, former Fine Gael TD for Laois Offaly, has seen Fine Gael support ebb in the constituency as backing for Sinn Féin has conversely surged. He announced last week that he would not stand again.

While Cllr Martin Harley did well last time, it is felt in the upper echelons of the party that the Ballybofey-based activist, while a hard worker, may not have sufficient constituency-wide appeal to achieve the target of a single seat.

Hence the party’s consideration of attracting a person who would have a pronounced level of name recognition.

“We have time though.” said a senior party source. “It is not like what happened in Waterford or Cork South West where John Deasy and Jim Daly announced very late that they were leaving politics, with others having to be added late.”

The senior source added: “There’s always the option of a non-politician.”

It is felt that such a celebrity candidate would, however, have to have strong ties to the constituency, as Donegal voters are famously determined not to be dictated to by the great and good in Dublin — having taken singular stances in many a referendum, leaving aside national politics.

The presidential election runner-up Peter Casey was not available for comment today on whether he would be making a declaration for the Dáil at the next election.

If his name were to fail to appear on the ballot paper it would help the ultimate Fine Gael candidate’s chances of appearing at a sufficiently high ranking as to avoid early elimination.

Rising FG star Senator Barry Ward has been suggested by some party activists, but has privately quashed suggestions he might run, despite having family connections to Derry.

The barrister, party spokesman on Justice in the upper house, believe it would be impossible him to undertake the task, being associated with the east coast all his life.