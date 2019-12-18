Fine Gael confirms Verona Murphy has been removed from party's Wexford general election ticket

"Fine Gael’s Executive Council has this evening decided to deselect Verona Murphy as a candidate for the Wexford constituency for the next General Election," a Fine Gael statement read.

"Ministers Michael D’Arcy and Paul Kehoe are the selected candidates for the Wexford constituency."

Meanwhile the Irish Independent has learned that Paschal Donohoe travelled to Wexford after Tuesday's cabinet meeting to inform Ms Murphy and her campaign team that she was being deselected. A senior Fine Gael source described it as a "respectful and clear" meeting despite the difficult nature of the decision.

At the same national executive meeting on Wednesday evening, Fine Gael decided to add Councillor Karen Coakley to the Dáil ticket in Cork South West where Senator Tim Lombard is already running.

Earlier today Ms Murphy confirmed to Independent.ie that she has been deselected hours before the Fine Gael national executive is due to meet to formally ratify her deletion from the Wexford ticket.

Ms Murphy, who finished third in last month’s by-election, declined to comment further on her next moves amid speculation that she will run for the Dáil next year as an Independent candidate.

She is due to speak to local radio in Wexford on Thursday morning and will then take a break until mid-January.

Ms Murphy's removal as Fine Gael candidate follows a controversial by-election campaign in the south-east constituency where her comments linking migrants in Ireland with Isil prompted widespread criticism.

She said asylum seekers coming to Ireland have to be "deprogrammed" as they "carry angst" and may have been "infiltrated” by the terrorist group. She also claimed that children as young as three were being "manipulated" by Isil.

Ms Murphy later apologised for the remarks and Fine Gael backed her campaign. However, on the eve of the by-election she released a video claiming she had been the subject of “character assassination” by the media.

The video, released on Facebook and YouTube, caused considerable anger at senior levels in Fine Gael. The ‘Irish Independent’ reported two days after the by-election that Ms Murphy would be removed as a general election candidate in Wexford as a result of the controversy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, who is Fine Gael's director of organisation, refused to confirm Ms Murphy would be formally deselected at a meeting on Wednesday night.

The deletion of Ms Murphy will be approved by the national executive following a proposal from the Taoiseach. The process is similar to that used to remove sitting TD Maria Bailey as a candidate in Dún Laoghaire following the swing-gate controversy.

The removal of the Irish Road Haulage Association president as a candidate comes after Ms Murphy and her organisation in Wexford met with Mr Donohoe and Fine Gael general secretary Tom Curran in recent days.

Mr Donohoe is understood to have told Ms Murphy of her fate at a meeting on Tuesday night.

Online Editors