Fine Gael complains to RTÉ after Ivana Bacik’s TV appearance three days before Dublin Bay South by-election

Fine Gael has angrily complained to RTÉ after the Labour Party’s Ivana Bacik appeared on a prime time TV show just three days out from the by-election in Dublin Bay South.

Ms Bacik is in a battle with Fine Gael for the seat and the Senator featured prominently on a programme called ‘National Treasures’.

RTÉ has strict rules about fair coverage of candidates during campaigns.

The incident is reminiscent of a row between RTÉ and Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael during a by-election won by current foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney.

On Sunday night’s programme, Ms Bacik spoke about her family background.

Showing a Waterford Crystal vase, which is a family heirloom, she detailed how her Czech grandfather was imprisoned by the Nazis.

After World War II, he moved to Ireland with his young family, where they settled in Waterford and established the world famous crystal factory.

“Karel Bacik had been a glass manufacturer in Czechoslovakia before the war, was imprisoned by the Nazis during the war, then came to Ireland with his young family in 1946 to establish the new Waterford Glass.

"He subsequently brought over Czech craftworkers, and the enterprise went on to become Waterford's largest employer,” Ms Bacik said in a submission to the programme.

The show invites members of the public to submit everyday items as national treasures.

Ms Bacik also features her family background on her by-election campaign literature.

“It was a great plug for her. Everyone is inside watching the telly on a Sunday night because it’s lashing rain. She got prime time viewing on the flagship channel,” a source said last night.

Fine Gael general secretary John Carroll has written a formal complaint to RTÉ about the programme.

“We are considering all our options,” a spokesman said.

RTÉ has not yet commented.

Although the programme was not a current affairs show or related to the by-election, the broadcast will still cause difficulties for RTÉ.

Back in 1998, RTÉ’s coverage of the Cork South-Central by-election sparked a massive row with Fianna Fáil.

Mr Coveney, the Fine Gael candidate following the death of his father Hugh, and Fianna Fail’s candidate Sinead Behan, had questions put to them in the form of a quiz.

The item was broadcast twice on RTÉ Radio amid fuming protests from Fianna Fail.

RTÉ elections coverage has ended up in the courts previously, so the national broadcaster will be wary of Fine Gael issuing warnings.