Fine Gael by-election candidate in Dublin Bay South James Geoghegan has revealed that his first son almost died during pregnancy.

The candidate has two young children, Hugh and Harry, with his wife Claire and revealed at the official launch of his campaign this afternoon that Hugh nearly died before he was born.

He was asked about his presence on the board of the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) and he said that he put himself forward for a personal reason.

“The reason I put myself forward to be a member is a pretty personal one, my first son Hugh had a pretty complicated pregnancy, he actually nearly died,” the Dublin City Councillor said.

“I had a big strong interest in maternity care as a result of that and that’s the only reason I put myself forward to be nominated and I got the support of all parties to do so.”

Mr Geoghegan put himself forward for a position on the board in his capacity as a councillor.

He said that he has been pushing for restrictions on maternity visits to be eased during the pandemic.

“As a board member on the National Maternity Hospital, I’ve seen the challenges that are faced particularly at the moment, in terms of parents who want to have both their birthing partners present.

“I’ve been fairly active in pursuing that and ensuring that when you’re attending a scan or going into labour, particularly at this moment, you must have your birthing partners there.

“It’s personal to me, particularly if you go through a traumatic circumstance you understand that, and the idea that you wouldn’t have your birthing partner beside you can be a very difficult issue,” he said.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien this afternoon signed the order for the by-election, which will take place on July 8.

Party candidates launched their campaigns today, with Labour Senator Ivana Bacik being one of the first to put up election posters.

This will be her third bid for the Dáil and she is the longest serving female Senator.

“I would like to have the opportunity to represent my home constituency in the Dáil, it’s the first time I’ve had the opportunity to run as a candidate for Labour in my own home constituency where I’ve grown up and live with my kids,” she said.

“That is a different order of representation.”



