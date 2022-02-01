Fine Gael branded ‘crass’ for criticising Sinn Féin over Bobby Storey funeral

Mary Lou McDonald, Gerry Adams, Pearse Doherty and Minister Michelle O'Neill among the mourners at funeral of Bobby Storey. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Fine Gael politicians have been branded as “crass” for criticising Sinn Féin over Bobby Storey’s funeral.

A number of Fine Gael TDs and senators took to Twitter in response to Sinn Féin calling for an independent investigation into the so-called champagne party in the Department of Foreign Affairs in June 2020.

Fine Gael politicians posted photos of Sinn Féin TDs, including leader Mary Lou McDonald, attending the funeral of Bobby Storey in Belfast which prompted an investigation by the PSNI into whether or not public health restrictions were breached.

Senior Sinn Féin figures were widely criticised for attending the funeral, with claims they broke coronavirus guidelines. However, a decision was made by the Public Prosecution Service not to prosecute anyone in connection with the funeral.

TDs Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Senator Regina Doherty and Cork Councillor Shane O’Callaghan posted photographs of the Bobby Storey funeral after Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty called for an independent investigation into the party at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Ms Carroll MacNeill wrote: “Mass breach of restrictions at the height of Covid? Yep. Aware of it? Yep - you were all there. Did you investigate yourselves? Eh……Come on now.”

Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward said it was “crass” to criticise members of the party for attending a “family funeral”.

“It’s very crass to bring in a family funeral in the same light as a champagne party in government buildings,” he said.

“It was a family funeral, this was independently investigated by the PSNI, and nothing came out of that.

“It’s very crass that people are using this, somebody’s funeral, as an opportunity, a man that has family and friends, as an opportunity to put it in the same context as a soiree in a government building.”

His party colleague Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the “issues” relating to the funeral have been “well articulated” and that “regret has been expressed”.