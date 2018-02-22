Fine Gael bosses promise swift probe into bullying and sexism allegations

FINE Gael bosses have promised a swift probe into a row between two senators involving claims of bullying and sexism.

Senator Catherine Noone has alleged that a male colleague repeatedly speaks down to her, dismisses her views and treats her in a misogynistic way.

Independent.ie understands she made an informal complaint to party chairman Martin Heydon. She also raised the issue at a private party meeting last night during a discussion on how Fine Gael plans to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote.

Sources say Ms Noone was visibly upset and told colleagues that it had gotten to the point where she “can’t take it anymore”. She did not name the individual.

A Fine Gael spokesperson this evening said that Mr Heydon had written to general secretary Tom Curran "regarding an internal matter within the party". “Due process will be followed and the matter will be dealt with swiftly," a statement said.

“Fine Gael expects party colleagues to treat all with the utmost respect, professionalism and dignity at all times," the spokesperson added. "Any internal party matters are dealt with the strictest of confidence and Fine Gael will not be making any further comment,” the statement concluded.

Online Editors