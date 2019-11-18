Fine Gael backs its by-election candidate Verona Murphy after she said Isis were part of migrant population

Ms Murphy was forced into a second apology in 24 hours for comments about asylum seekers that drew widespread condemnation.

In a bid to quell the controversy she visited an emergency reception centre in Waterford on Monday night .

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said Ms Murphy’s statements "were not based on fact" - but backed the candidate.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

However, senior Fine Gael figures predicted that many activists could now desert her campaign amid condemnation from opposition leaders.

On Monday, Murphy was quoted as telling the 'Irish Times': “We do need to integrate these people in a way that they almost have to be re-programmed.”

She added: “Now that is a terrible way... it sounds callous, but I am under no illusion that Isis [Islamic State] is a big part of the migrant population.”

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin told the Irish Independent that Ms Murphy’s comments were "offensive and quite dangerous as they have no basis in fact whatsoever". He added: "Fine Gael seem to be playing the populist card and this has no place in Irish politics."

Fine Gael backbench TD Noel Rock said Ms Murphy's comments were "ignorant, ill-informed, dangerous rhetoric that every right-minded individual should challenge".

A senior Fine Gael source said Ms Murphy was now likely to lose support from party activists with just 10 days to the by-election.

Micheal Martin (Michelle Devane/PA)

"It's awful, it's appalling. I can't see people wanting to enthusiastically canvass for her," the source said. "I couldn't stand side by side with someone who holds those views. It's an awful mess. It's not what the Government or Fine Gael stands for."

Labour leader and Wexford TD Brendan Howlin said the comments were “wrong and have no basis in fact. They will fuel toxic racism”.

He said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar “must now disassociate himself and his party from these remarks”.

Mr Varadkar's spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Ms Murphy visited an emergency reception and orientation centre in Dungarvan, Co Waterford on Monday evening "to gain a better understanding of asylum and refugee issues", she said.

"I met men, women and children from war-torn regions who came here to escape brutal violence so that they could live normal family lives.

Labour’s Brendan Howlin

"Their stories were harrowing and have had a profound impact on my understanding of the issue. All they want is the chance to live safely and without fear. I understand that wish.

"I realise now I had a poor understanding of asylum issues and I apologise wholeheartedly for my remarks,” she said in a statement issued by the Fine Gael press office.

“We are a welcoming country and I am proud of that fact. I believe we must do everything to prevent division and anti-migrant sentiment. In future, I will play my part in making sure everyone has a better understanding of asylum and all the issues around it.”

Ms Murphy was backed by Mr Flanagan, her director of elections, who said Ms Murphy's earlier statements "were not based on fact".

He added: "They were based on false rumours and misinformation. She has apologised for her remarks.

"It is a sad fact that this kind of misinformation is now threatening to take root in our country – spread sometimes maliciously and sometimes naively – through various channels including on social media. I believe that public representatives and those running for election must step up and confront fabrications.”

The emergence of the latest comments from Ms Murphy, who is also the president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, came less than 24 hours after she was forced to apologise for saying some asylum seekers needed to be “deprogrammed” and had been "infiltrated by Isis".

Ms Murphy later said it was a “poor choice of words” and apologised to “anyone who was offended by them”.

