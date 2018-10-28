Fine Gael asks Donaghy to run in next election

Kerry All Star Kieran Donaghy was asked to run for Fine Gael in the forthcoming general election, the Sunday Independent has learned.

Kerry All Star Kieran Donaghy was asked to run for Fine Gael in the forthcoming general election, the Sunday Independent has learned.

Mr Donaghy was recently approached by Minister of State Brendan Griffin about the possibility of joining him on the ticket when the country next goes to the polls.

Fine Gael has struggled to get a second candidate to run alongside Mr Griffin and senior party figures believe the four-time All Ireland champion would be the ideal running mate.

The former All Star is also geographically well placed to join Griffin on the ticket.

However, it is understood while Mr Donaghy did consider the offer, he ultimately turned it down to focus on his business interests.

Colm 'The Gooch' Cooper was also considered as a candidate but it is unclear how far Fine Gael went to secure the Kerry GAA legend as a candidate.

If either player changed their minds, they would follow in the footsteps of former Fine Gael minister Jimmy Deenihan, who won five All Ireland medals as a Kerry footballer.

Fine Gael recently selected Mayo football star Alan Dillon to replace former Taoiseach Enda Kenny on the ticket for the next election.

Cork hurler and Dancing with the Stars contestant Anna Geary was also considered as a potential candidate by Fine Gael strategists preparing for the next election.

Sunday Independent