Fine Gael and Varadkar support rises spectacularly after coronavirus crisis - latest poll shows

Media presence: Leo Varadkar and Simon Harris have been out in force during the virus crisis. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Support for Fine Gael has risen spectacularly since the general election, signalling a positive public response to the handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also seen his support spiral to record levels, just as he has signed off on a coalition deal.

However, there is an indifferent view on the proposed Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Green Party coalition.

A third of voters favour a second general election, while just over a third want the so-called the FFG government.

Among Green Party supporters, just under half support the coalition option.

The poll by Ipsos MRBI for The Irish Times comes as the three parties weigh up going to their members to vote on going into government.

The survey taken at the weekend shows Fine Gael at a massive 37pc.

Not only is this up a whopping 17pc points, but it even eclipses the party's 2011 general election performance when it was just short of an overall majority.

Based on this poll, Mr Varadkar's party would win at least an extra 25 seats if it was replicated in an election.

Fianna Fáil, though, is down nine points to 14pc.

The Green Party at 12pc is up 4 points on the general election.

Sinn Féin's support has held steady on the 25pc it received in February's election.

The Labour Party is down two points to 2pc.

Independents and other smaller parties are on 10pc, down 10 points since the election.

Mr Varadkar's satisfaction rating has risen to a whopping 75pc - up an astonishing 45 points since the general election.

Satisfaction with the Government is also up an extraordinary 51pc to hit 72pc.

Going into the general election in February, Fine Gael was coming off the back of a hospital health crisis and controversy over an infamous Black 'n' Tans commemoration.

This poll was conducted among 1,200 people between Thursday and Sunday.

Online Editors