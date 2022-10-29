Fine Gael and Sinn Féin unite behind campaign to save Mansion House live-animal crib for Christmas

FINE Gael and Sinn Féin are set to form an unlikely alliance in a bid to reverse the Green Party mayor’s decision to cancel the live animal Christmas crib outside Dublin’s Mansion House.

The move to scrap the traditional line-up of sheep, donkeys and goats outside the Dublin lord mayor’s residence by the current incumbent Caroline Conroy, a Green Party councillor, has faced a backlash since it emerged on Friday.

Ms Conroy has defended the decision and insisted it will not be reversed, however she is likely to come under pressure at next month's meeting of Dublin City Council where Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan said he will table an emergency motion seeking to overturn the move.

The annual live Christmas crib has been a tradition outside the Mansion House since 1995, but Ms Conroy is promising a more interactive display instead after Covid restrictions in recent years saw the animals placed behind a perspex screen.

Meanwhile, Office of Public Works (OPW) Minister Patrick O’Donovan said “we will do everything we can to facilitate a crib for Christmas with Mary, Joseph and all the animals”.

"Like most people I was so disappointed with the decision of the Lord Mayor. After everything that’s happened for the last two years it was a terrible thing to do, when so many children would be looking forward to Christmas,” the Fine Gael TD said, adding that he was in discussions with the Irish Farmers Association, which supplies the animals.

Sinn Féin councillor Micheál MacDonncha, a former lord mayor, said he did not agree with the move to cancel the crib and signalled he would support Fine Gael efforts at city council level to reverse it.

“I haven’t spoken to our group on the council but I would be inclined to support it (the Fine Gael motion). I would say probably most councillors would,” he said.

“The problem is that it’s a totally unnecessary controversy, there’s huge issues in Dublin over the next couple of weeks, then we’re into the annual budget.

“It’s giving a bad image to Dublin City Council when really we should be looking at serious issues of planning and development in the city and the budget for the coming years.”

Mr MacDonncha also disputed Ms Conroy’s contention that members of the council’s protocol committee, of which he is one, were all supportive of the decision, saying he disagreed with it and told the meeting there was no question of any animal welfare issues as it was well run by the IFA.

“It wasn’t the decision of any committee because it’s the prerogative of the sitting lord mayor, it was her decision and she was just informing us,” he said.

Ms Conroy could not be reached for comment. The Green Party declined to comment.