The first row between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil over the renewal of their Confidence and Supply deal has been over talking to the media.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil clash over briefing media on Confidence and Supply deal

Senior figures from both parties met today to discuss whether the Government’s lifespan can be extended.

But there was immediate friction when it emerged Fine Gael planned to brief the media in Leinster House afterwards.

Ministers Simon Coveney, Paschal Donohoe, Regina Doherty and Deputy Martin Heydon were to provide a public update on the first meeting – but never turned up for the scheduled event.

It has since emerged that “both parties agreed not to do media doorsteps after meetings”.

Instead, both sides put out similar statements which described the meeting as “constructive”.

They will meet again next week and exchange position papers.

The Fianna Fáil team compromises of Dara Calleary, Michael McGrath, Lisa Chambers and Charlie McConalogue.

