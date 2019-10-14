Fine Gael ahead of Fianna Fáil in poll amid snap election speculation

FINE Gael are ahead of Fianna Fáil in the latest poll amid speculation that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will call a snap election if there's a Brexit deal.

Mr Varadkar's own personal rating jumped to 51pc in the Irish Times and Ipsos MRBI poll published this evening.

The poll was carried out between Friday and Sunday amid hope that Mr Varadkar's meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would pave the way for an agreement to avoid a crash-out Brexit.

Fine Gael's support stands at 29pc, unchanged from the last poll while Fianna Fáil is on 25pc, down one point,

Sinn Féin are on 14pc, the Green Party is at 8pc, and Labour has 6pc support.

Non-aligned Independents are at 10pc and Independents4Change is on 2pc while the Independent Alliance - which is in the minority government - is on less than 1pc.

Solidarity-People Before Profit are on 1pc as are the Social Democrats.

Other groups are on 2pc.

There as a 2.8pc plus or minus margin of error.

Online Editors