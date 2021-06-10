Fine Gael admits paying members who used business cards for non-existent company to carry out constituency polling

FINE Gael has admitted paying members, who used business cards for a non-existent polling company, to carry out constituency polling for the party.

A Fine Gael spokesperson said the practice should not have happened and that all polling from 2016 onwards was carried out by commercial research companies and independent contractors.

“Prior to 2016, the majority of polling would have been carried out by commercial research companies and independent contractors," the spokesperson said.

“Occasionally, members, who were paid or volunteered, carried out polling in constituencies. On occasion, they did not correctly identify where they were from and when asked, some would have replied by reference to a non-existent polling company and had business cards in support of that. This should not have happened.

“All polling data was gathered in an anonymous format and not retained. Unlike other parties, Fine Gael does not have a central database of voters. Fine Gael will respond fully to any queries from the Data Protection Commissioner.”

Earlier today, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said Fianna Fáil activists never misrepresented themselves as market researchers under his watch.

Adding to the confusion over fake polling within the party, Mr Ahern has outright contradicted his successor Micheál Martin.

He said Fianna Fáil officials are wrong to say that prior to 2007 party members undertook polling while pretending to be market researchers.

“To be honest I don’t think that’s correct. And whoever put that out probably wasn’t around in 2007. I know precisely who organised this and it wasn’t done, in my view, by fake polling companies. It was done by Fianna Fáil activists for Fianna Fáil results,” Mr Ahern said.

The Irish Independent asked Fianna Fáil last Saturday whether they had ever engaged in the practice of using fake polling companies and was initially told this had not happened.

However, following our revelations that Sinn Féin instructed members to pose as pollsters from a fictional opinion poll company, Fianna Fáil said they had used similar tactics.

“Prior to 2007, we did on occasion use party members to undertake polling, and on those occasions they did pose as market researchers,” a spokesperson said. “This was to supplement private providers also used. This practise was ended around 2007.”

However, asked about this on RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime programme, Mr Ahern, who was party leader in 2007, insisted the party statement in wrong.

“I remember clearly polling done and organised by our staff in headquarters. But it was never done on the basis of fake marketing companies. It was done by Fianna Fáil activitists on a Saturday morning but not doing it in the name of a marketing company,” he said.

“I recall meeting many of the people who involved themselves in doing that polling. They were doing it in the name of the Fianna Fáil.”

Earlier Mr Martin said he doesn’t know if his party broke the law when it had members pose as pollsters. "Prior to 2007 for a short number of years party members were used to supplement polling companies who oversaw polling exercises,” the Fianna Fáil leader said on Newstalk.

"That was a wrong practice. When you go to a door and don't say who you are, that is not right, it’s not proper and it shouldn’t have happened.”

When asked if this practice was illegal, the Taoiseach said: “I don’t know if it broke the law, there was no personal data recorded.

“It’s not good practice at all, it shouldn't have happened and it was dispensed with a long time ago.”

The controversy was sparked by revelations in the Irish Independent about Sinn Féin activists being instructed to pose as pollsters working for a fake polling company called the Irish Market Research Agency (IMRA).

Party members were given fake ID badges and a backstory to recite if asked about the fictional research company.

Fine Gael and the Green Party have also admitted to having party members or students survey voters.

Mr Martin said it was not his understanding that Fianna Fáil used fake IDs or a fictional polling company.

"No, that’s not my understanding from party headquarters,” he said. “There wouldn’t have been fake IDs or anything like that but party members were used with polling companies at the time.

"Since I’ve been leader we’ve been using professional polling companies.”

Meanwhile Fine Gael by-election candidate James Geoghegan has admitted he carried out polling for Lucinda Creighton when he was a member of Renua without identifying that he was polling for the party.

And Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney also confirmed on Wednesday that in the past members in his constituency surveyed voters without disclosing that they were from Fine Gael.

Cllr Geoghegan, who is running in Dublin Bay South, confirmed today that he carried out a poll for former TD and Fine Gael minister Lucinda Creighton when he was a member of Renua five years ago. He did not disclose to people he polled that he was representing Ms Creighton or the Renua party.

“In the 2016 general election, for Lucinda, I carried out a poll as a volunteer. It proved pretty accurate, she was up against it and I carried it out,” he said at a campaign event in Dublin.

“But as Minister Coveney has said and the Tánaiste has said, when it comes to Fine Gael, they’ve been very clear that this was a practice that was carried out in 2016 and it's no longer the practice.”