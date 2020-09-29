Fine Gael accused of being 'too close to big finance' as end of mortgage break scheme criticised

FINE Gael was accused of being "too close to big finance and banks" as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe faced a claim that he "did nothing" to protect people who will be impacted by the end of Covid-19 mortgage payment breaks scheme.

No new applications can be made for payment breaks for mortgages and other loans after tomorrow.

Instead the banks offered the Government an undertaking in a meeting on Monday that they will deal with people who have repayment difficulties on a case-by-case basis.

Speaking in the Dáil Mr Doherty criticised the end of the payment breaks pointing to other European counties where such schemes will be in place for longer.

He claimed: "You did nothing to protect these individuals who will now have a negative credit rating from the next couple of days onwards."

Mr Donohoe defended his and the Government's record pointing out that the initial three month payment breaks helped 89,000 mortgage holders.

He said of these less than half, 37,000 customers opted for a second three-month break meaning that the majority of had enough confidence to come off their initial payment break.

Mr Donohoe argued that comparisons with other countries are unfair as their schemes are more limited than the Irish one in terms of who would be eligible or what support is offered.

He accused Mr Doherty of "a typical Sinn Féin response" in making comparisons with countries like Germany and Spain by offering only "part of the truth".

Mr Doherty told Mr Donohoe: "You had an opportunity to do the right thing minister but... you and Fine Gael have done the wrong thing time and time again because the problem here is – and we see it with Michael D’Arcy and we see it with Brian Hayes - the party is too close to big finance and banks."

Former Fine Gael junior finance minister Mr D'Arcy resigned from the Seanad to take up a job as the new chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Managers.

Mr Hayes, also a former junior minister and Fine Gael MEP is the chief executive of the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland.

Mr Donohoe responded to Mr Doherty's attack insisting he represented the party "that has looked at all times to do the right thing" by people experiencing difficulties during the Covid-19 crisis.

He said Ireland moved quickly to introduce payment breaks which have helped tens of thousands of families and businesses.

Mr Donohoe said he is aware of the anxiety, pressure and fear that many people face at the moment and that's why measures like the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme are being continued.

Earlier Mr Doherty claimed that the meeting Mr Donohoe and other ministers had with the banks on Monday amounted to "tea and coffee... through Zoom, a nice wee friendly chat, where they came in and told you that they're going to do what they did always - they will deal with individuals on an individual basis."

He claimed: "You failed miserably because there will be no extension of payment breaks".

Mr Donohoe insisted he discharged his responsibilities in the area and that's how 89,000 breaks were granted to mortgage holders.

He also said he and the Central Bank have been clear that the funding is available to banks giving them the ability to put in place arrangements that can work for families and businesses.

Online Editors