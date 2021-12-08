Financial package for venues forced to operate under 50pc capacity restrictions due to be announced

A financial package for premises forced to operate under 50pc capacity will be announced within hours.

The deal could involve matching the revenues of a half-sold venue or some other version of immediate co-matching of cash slow.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said he had discussed final details with the Taoiseach this morning.

“We expect to have a proposal this evening and be able to make a decision this evening or tomorrow.,” said Mr Varadkar, who is also the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

Speaking at the announcement of 100 new jobs for Drogheda, the Tanaiste said: “We are trying to get it right.

“There is a Government decision made already but it allows them a degree of flexibility around the things that the business are concerned about.”

This included turnover, he said.

“So we just want to make sure we get it right so that we are able to target the financial support to those companies that need it the most.”

He said he was referring to “those in the hospitality, the events and arts sector.”

The money would be backdated to support firms from yesterday, when the new restrictions came into effect after a Cabinet decision last Friday.

“Even if it's the case that they don't get the money until next week or the week after, we'll make sure it's backdated — so any inconvenience or loss will be matter of time, not a matter of money.”

Mr Varadkar pledged: “We will backdate to the date on which the restrictions were imposed.”

He added: “This evening it could be published. I can't say that for sure, because I haven't seen it in writing yet but a team is working on we hope to have paper tonight and be in a position to sign off on it tonight or if not, tomorrow.”

He said he realised there were frustrations, “but you know, it's coming and I want to reassure people in the sector that this financial support is coming their way.

“Even if the money isn't paid next week, it will still apply for this week.”