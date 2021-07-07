Finance Minister wants data on empty homes to consider new vacant property tax

FINANCE Minister Paschal Donohoe is to consider a new vacant property tax after he obtains firm data on how many homes across the State are empty and the reasons why.

Mr Donohoe confirmed today that the forthcoming Local Property Tax revaluation will see homeowners asked to declare to Revenue if their property is vacant and the reasons why it is empty.

He was addressing the Oireachtas Finance Committee on the draft legislation underpinning changes to LPT that will see the first revaluation in eight years.

The Fine Gael minister said Revenue’s IT portal for homeowners to input a new valuation on their property later this year will allow them to declare if a property is vacant and indicate the reason for this.

“It is something that I am going to evaluate very quickly to see if that information can be of use to us in the design of future policy,” Mr Donohoe said.

Describing it as a “significant development”, Mr Donohoe said it was the first time that the tax authorities would collect and hold information on the number of vacant homes in the State.

“One of the challenges is forming an accurate view of the breadth of this as an issue and the cause of the levels of vacancy,” he said.

Although he said he would not be able to do it imminently, Mr Donohoe said that once he has this data from Revenue he plans to consider how to use it for “taxable purposes”.

“This is a matter that I am giving consideration to once that data is available to me,” Mr Donohoe said.

The issue was raised by Independent Senator Alice Mary Higgins, Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín and Labour senator Marie Sherlock who urged action on vacant properties in a bid to deliver more housing stock.

Mr Donohoe said there were likely to be many reasons why homes lie vacant and that there are legitimate family reasons why this could be the case.

“The percentage of properties that are vacant in the surveyed areas is lower than some may expect,” he said.

Addressing Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan, he gave figures for some urban areas that suggested a low level of vacant properties. Data collected from rent pressure zones (RPZ) shows a vacancy rate of 0.86pc in north inner city Dubin, 0.24pc in Clontarf, Dublin, and 0.77pc in south-east Cork city this year, Mr Donohoe said.

Changes to the LPT announced last month will see around 100,000 homes built since 2013 brought into the tax net, around one-third of homeowners facing higher bills from next year, and local authorities retaining 100pc of their LPT revenue.

Speaking earlier during the hearing, Mr Donohoe said that no local authority would be worse off because of plans under the new legislation to abolish the equalisation fund.

At present a fifth of the overall revenue paid in urban areas with large numbers of homes is diverted to less well-off county councils every year.

The abolition of the equalisation fund is likely to leave a shortfall that will be paid up from general taxation, Mr Donohoe said. “The commitment is to maintain the equalisation approach to be funded through the Exchequer, and my objective is to put that in place over a two-year period, commencing the local authority budgetary period in 2023 and then into 2024,” Mr Donohoe said.

Around €133m is being paid to 20 local authorities this year under equalisation, with Tipperary, Donegal, Mayo and Waterford receiving over 40pc. This money came largely from the four local authorities in Dublin, commuter-belt counties Kildare, Meath and Wicklow, as well as Galway and Cork.

Mr Donohoe said that of the 33pc of homes facing an increase of one band in their LPT liability – or an extra €90 per year – they are likely to be located in Dublin and other eastern counties.

He said that some larger properties in the midlands would see their LPT liability go up by more than one band. However, the minister was unable to provide specific figures for where the increases will occur.

Mr Donohoe also confirmed that homes affected by mica damage would qualify for an exemption from paying LPT for a six-year period. Properties that are eligible for the redress scheme or are currently undergoing remediation work as a result of mica damage will qualify for the LPT exemption.