Finance Minister takes responsibility for spiralling cost of new children's hospital

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he takes responsibility for the fiasco surrounding the cost of the National Children’s Hospital, which could soar above €1.7bn.

The move was perceived as Mr Donohoe rushing to the defence of Simon Harris after it was suggested he threw the Health Minister under bus.

At a parliamentary party meeting, Mr Donohoe suggested he would bring forward a proposal to avoid further cost overruns in future State projects.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he believes the Government should take responsibility for the crisis surrounding the hospital.

Fine Gael TDs and senators also rounded on the HSE over the massive overrun of costs linked to the hospital.

Senior party figures called on the Fine Gael leadership to listen to backbenchers highlighting public concerns over the nurses' strike and hospital costs as local and European elections loom.

Senator Ray Butler said the party should not make the “mistakes of the past” and ignore party members, such as when they raised concerns about medical cards ahead of the 2014 local elections.

Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd hit out at the hospital overspend saying the HSE are never on budget “no matter who the minister is”.

An artist's impression of the National Children’s Hospital

Senator Martin Conway questioned why a senior official from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform who was on the hospital’s development board did not report back to ministers.

Mr Conway suggested legislation might be needed to compel officials to raise serious issues with ministers.

It was suggested at the meeting that an internal Fine Gael group should be established to discuss matters of public concern that impact on the party.

