Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe refuses to say if he wants to stay on as president of Eurogroup

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe refused to say tonight whether he wants to stay on as president of the Eurogroup after he swaps jobs in December with Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath.

He was asked by Independent.ie what his personal preference was, and whether he had been embarrassed by the matter becoming a political football. Mr McGrath was sitting alongside at the time.

Mr Donohoe gestured to his Coalition colleague and said: “I know how tough it is to be Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform because I did it myself. Michael and I have worked really closely together now for many years.”

Reminded that the question was quite specific, Mr Donohoe said: “Yeah, but we couldn't have worked more closely together, keeping the supply and confidence arrangement going (in the past). I do believe the work we've done together has played a role in the progress of this Government as well.

“And beyond that, every question you've asked us here is within our pay grade. There are a few questions that aren’t. That’s a matter for the party leaders to deal with, and whatever their decisions are, I'm privileged to play any role I can.”

Mr Donohoe was asked again for his personal view and preference. He replied: “I will give my views in relation to all of these matters when our party leaders have decided in relation to them.

“I've just completed with Michael the Budget for 2023, which has been a really demanding process. We've completed it and we're making the case for what we've achieved the balance within it, and a part of that is how we work with each other, and the professional respect that is there.

“It’s a matter now for the party leaders. This is a stable, well-functioning Government with a high level of trust and a group of people who work closely together. That has huge value, and we'll leave it to them, the two party leaders, to decide this matter.”

Mr McGrath offered no comment.