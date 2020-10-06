Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe 'confident' government can borrow funds needed for 2021

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he is confident that Ireland still has the borrowing power required to finance the country’s deficits into 2021.

Speaking on RTÉ Six One News, Minister Donohoe was keen to stress that the government had sufficient borrowing power in Europe due to the good credit built up on paying back debt in recent years.

This comes as cabinet agreed to release €1.5bn from the ‘rainy day’ fund in the government’s coffers in advance of next week’s budget.

“We will need to borrow more money this year, as we have been already, and we will have access to that as we have regained our ability to borrow. This will be to keep jobs, livelihoods and to keep people safe. I am confident Minister McGrath and myself will be able to outline a safe way of doing that next Tuesday,” Donohoe said.

The Finance Minister was also at pains to point out the government would do its best to look after those who will likely lose their jobs due to the increased nationwide restrictions which will significantly hinder thousands of businesses.

“We will factor that into the economic forecasting for next year. It’s a really big ingredient in knowing how much we have to borrow and secondly to know what supports we will have to put in to keep jobs.

“We have already shown our ability to give help that can make a difference. At the depth of our issues earlier in the year we had 600,000 on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and now it’s approximately 200,000.

“Through the Wage Subsidy Scheme we have shown the ability to preserve 350 to 400,000 jobs. Our policies have already had a big impact.

“If we are going to prolong huge schemes that cost a large amount of money every week and sustain them for longer; we need to make some changes to do it. We are doing this all for the objective to keep people safe,” he said.

Speaking about the Tánaiste’s comments about NPHET on the Claire Byrne show last night, Minister Donohoe said Leo Varadkar was “describing the gravity of the decision that we faced” and that it “reflected the huge difficulty of the choice the government faced.”

The cabinet member reiterated the government’s confidence in their ability to borrow the funds that will be required but also insisted: “Any politician that says there are certainties in anything we are dealing with isn’t recognising the risk in all we are dealing with.

“We have been able to safely borrow the money we need and I am confident that we can continue to [borrow the money we need], as long as we have a policy-making framework about our public and economic health that is credible and that we can explain to those that we are borrowing money from.

“I am confident that if we make careful and graduated decisions about public health and in protecting lives; that will give me and the government the ability to borrow the money we need for this year and next year,” he said.

Online Editors