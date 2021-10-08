Fight against climate change needs North-South effort, Micheál Martin says in Belfast

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking at a climate conference at the SSE Arena Belfast while on a day-long visit to Belfast. Picture: PA

The fight against climate change will need joined-up policy and investment on a cross-border basis, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin said there is no more "significant and common concern" than tackling the generational challenge of climate change in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

The Fianna Fáil leader joined Northern Ireland political leaders Paul Givan and Michelle O'Neill for an all-island climate change event in Belfast.

The event discussed what global agreement on climate action means for companies across the island of Ireland.

Mr Martin said the Irish Government has made a one billion euro cash injection into the Shared Island Fund for collaborative north/south projects.

He added: "There is no more significant and common concern for us on this island, and across these islands, than meeting the generational challenge of climate change.

"So, to be fully effective on climate action, we need joined-up policy approaches and co-ordinated investment on a cross-border basis.

"It is significant that I am sharing this stage with the First Minister and deputy First Minister.

"But it is also significant that they are here together - jointly - to address this important topic for the people of Northern Ireland and of the whole island.

"It is only through the good functioning of the Northern Ireland Executive that the challenges of climate change and Covid recovery can be met by and for the people of Northern Ireland."

Northern Ireland First Minister Mr Givan said there has been evident changes in recent decades.

He said that the average temperature in Northern Ireland has risen by nearly 1pc from the mid-70s to the mid-2010s.

"Climate change was not a concept that had much currency a century ago, but nevertheless it was real," he added.

"Rainfall in Northern Ireland has increased by over 6pc, hard to believe in this part of the world you can get even more rain.

"This year we saw the highest temperatures on record on the season and the seas around us are rising and weather events, that once thought extreme, are increasingly common.

"As we gather today, we are united in our promise to the next generation that we must do all we can to preserve this place as their future home.

"Our shared experience of the Covid-19 global pandemic has shown us that when we join together, we can find solutions that are for the good of humanity."

Deputy First Minister Ms O'Neill stressed the importance of working on a cross-border basis, saying that climate does not recognise borders.

The Sinn Féin deputy leader said that colossal changes are happening every day.

"The devastating impact of climate and how it unfolds is being felt right across the world," Ms O'Neill added.

"I think that whenever you look at things like the increase in sea levels, the extreme weather, famine, disease, threat to food security, conflict, people being forced to flee their homes to take refuge, the evidence is very, very clear.

"There's no doubt that the issues that we face are political, they're economic and they are societal challenges.

"That means that it's going to take leadership on all of our parts to be able to work our way through all of this.

"I hope that today shows a very clear demonstration, that at a political level, the leaders of government in the north, the Taoiseach being here, us all standing together to say that we recognise the seriousness of the challenge that we face, but also our commitment to tackling that and doing something about it, which is more important."

Separately, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has welcomed the "change in tone" from the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP leader made the comment following a meeting with Mr Martin in Belfast on Friday.

They discussed the latest proposals by the bloc to solve the impasse over the protocol.

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic announced on Thursday that the EU will table "very far-reaching" proposals within the next fortnight.

Mr Donaldson said: "I welcome the change in tone, I welcome the change in the language being used. People are now solution-focused.

"They're now talking about negotiations. All of these things were off the table, even three months ago.

"I think that our actions have caused a sharper focus on the need to find a solution that removes the Irish sea border and restores Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom."

He said there are continuing concerns around the protocol and there is a need to remove the Irish Sea border so businesses "can resume its normal trading relationship".

Speaking about his meeting with Mr Martin, Mr Donaldson said they discussed the potential for an increase in co-operation between political leaders on both sides of the border.

"We talked about North-South relations in the current context, and then the potential I think to, if we can resolve the issues around the protocol and see that Irish Sea border removed, then the potential to look at how we can increase co-operation on areas that are of mutual benefit to both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland," he added.

Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill also met with Mr Martin to discuss the EU's olive branch on Brexit.

Ms O'Neill said the cross-border meeting came at "a very important time".

She added: "The EU have indicated that they're going to lay some papers in terms of finding solutions.

"I think what the people here want, what the business community here want, what the farmers here want, is certainty and stability.

"I believe that the way to do that is with the EU side and the British Government working through the outstanding issues and finding solutions.

"That's very much what I want to speak to the Taoiseach about, alongside obviously, the issue of the current political situation here in the north, with the DUP threatening to pull down the Assembly and the Executive while the rest of us are trying to get on with dealing with the issues that are important and weighing heavy on people's minds."

She said shared issues include the recovery from Covid.

Ms O'Neill also criticised the DUP's non-engagement in the North South Ministerial Council.

"Firstly, it's wrong for the DUP not to attend north-south council meetings," she said.

"They can't cherry-pick which parts of our peace agreement that they want to work.

"Deirdre Hargey, the minister who was supposed to have a North-South Ministerial Council meeting last week, is now seeking legal advice and will take a legal challenge for breach of the ministerial code.

"I think that this meeting today is very important, it's an ongoing engagement with the Taoiseach around issues of importance, particularly given the last number of years the implications of Brexit, trying to find solutions and trying to find a way forward.

"I think it's timely that we have these discussions with them."