Fianna Fáil's Lisa Chambers cast Dáil vote for party's absent deputy leader

The party’s rising star says she “inadvertently” sat in Dara Calleary’s voting position before moving to her seat and voting again.

“I pressed the button once in error on the first vote, no one asked me to do this and when I realised, I immediately moved to my own seat,” she said.

It comes after Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin told two of his most experienced TDs, Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins, to stand down from his frontbench over ‘phantom votes’.

Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

The Irish Independent revealed how six votes were cast by Mr Dooley last week despite him being absent from the Dáil chamber.

Having initially said he couldn’t explained the anomaly, Mr Collins who was seated beside the Clare TD’s voting station, admitted he voted on his behalf.

Mr Collins said he thought his colleague was on the phone in the chamber.

The revelation that Ms Chambers also cast a vote for a missing TD will create a major headache for the party leadership. She only asked for the Dáil record to be corrected today – after her colleagues were publicly criticised by Mr Martin.

Fianna Fail’s Dara Calleary (Niall Carson/PA)

She was also asked very directly on RTÉ Radio this afternoon whether she had ever voted for a colleague or had a colleague vote on her behalf. She replied: “No, I haven’t.”

However, Ms Chambers failed to give any mention to the vote she made “in error” on Thursday.

She apologised tonight, saying: “The vote was lost by a large number so I did not inform the Teller. It was a genuine mistake and not intended.

“I have informed the Ceann Comhairle this evening”.

She added: “I genuinely believed that this error was insignificant and when asked on RTE today had I ever voted for anyone else I answered no as was never asked to vote for anyone else. For this I apologise.”

Her constituency colleague, Mr Calleary, told Independent.ie he was not in the Chamber at the time as he was taking part in a live radio interview.

“I understand that Deputy Chambers inadvertently voted in my seat for the first of those votes but not for any of the remaining ones for which I was absent.

“She mistakenly did not correct the record on the day hence my name is registered. She has contacted the Ceann Comhairle this evening to advise him of this.

“I did not and would not ask any other Deputy to vote for me in the Dail,” he said.

For the full story and analysis, see tomorrow’s Irish Independent.

Read more: Two Fianna Fail TDs stand down from frontbench over voting controversy

Online Editors