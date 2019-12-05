Fianna Fáil's John McGuinness says he would back no confidence motion against Government

FIANNA Fáil TD John McGuinness has said he will back a motion of no confidence in the Government if one is tabled in the Dáil.

The move would be in defiance of party policy which has been to abstain in confidence votes under the deal struck to facilitate the Fine Gael-led minority government after the 2016 general election.

Mr McGuinness - who has a frosty relationship with party leader Micheál Martin - branded that confidence and supply arrangement as a "farce".

And he said he hopes it comes to an end quickly in 2020.

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD did not participate in Tuesday night's Dáil vote when a Christmas election was averted after the government narrowly scraped a victory in the motion of no confidence in housing minister Eoghan Murphy.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson

The government defeated the motion by 56 votes to 53 with Fianna Fáil abstaining.

Its numbers have tightened since with the resignation of Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy this week.

Mr McGuinness made his remarks during a Dáil debate today about solutions to the housing crisis.

He was highly critical of the government's record claiming it has “failed miserably” in its obligation to keep people safe.

He claimed the Fine Gael-led government supported vulture funds.

Mr McGuinness also argued that “some of the biggest issues” like evictions and repossessions can only be solved by tackling the source which he identified as the banks.

He ended his contribution saying that Fianna Fáil “sat on its hands” during the no confidence motion on Tuesday night.

He said the same thing happened in a previous motion targeting health minister Simon Harris.

Mr McGuinness said that in his view Cabinet acts together.

He said: “If someone puts down a motion of no confidence in the Government, I’ll vote for it because that is the way it should be."

He added: “I honestly hope that this supply and confidence arrangement - which is a farce and accommodating all this stuff - comes to an end quickly in the new year so that at least the electorate can have their say.”

Junior housing minister Damien English defended the government's record and hit back on issues raised by Mr McGuinness.

He said Mr McGuinness and others have been telling him that tens of thousands of people will be evicted from their homes.

“That is scaremongering and it hasn’t happened because we don’t let it happen,” he said.

Minister of State for Housing, Damien English. Picture: Collins

He also addressed Mr McGuinness's remarks about vulture funds saying: “look at the history books here.

“When we came into government we were handed a construction crisis, 3,000 unfinished estates, 300,000 people out of work, 16pc unemployment.

“That’s what we were handed over.

“And that’s what led to funds coming into this country to buy up properties,” Mr English said.

He said it is not Fine Gael policy and added: “don’t try to rewrite history here because we are getting close to an election as well.”

