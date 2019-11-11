Fianna Fáil will not discipline senator over 'Traveller' and 'dwarf' tweets amid calls for her to resign

As more of Ms Clifford-Lee's historic tweets emerged on Monday, the party said in response to queries from Independent.ie that it would not be disciplining its Dáil by-election candidate for Dublin Fingal.

The Travellers' rights organisation Pavee Point said Ms Clifford-Lee “should not be in public office” for her Twitter posts in 2011. “Any politician who harbours these type of ingrained prejudices and discriminatory attitudes should not be in public office,” said Martin Collins, co-director of the Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre.

“It is as a result of these attitudes that Travellers continue to experience inequalities and exclusion. All the main parties have signed up to an Electoral Anti-Racism Protocol and these statements clearly go against this protocol.”

Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee hit out at ‘smear campaign’. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography.

However, a Fianna Fáil spokesperson said the tweets were written “in a personal capacity many years ago”.

They added: “It was before she was elected or became a member of the parliamentary party. It is Party policy for some time that each member is responsible for their own tweets.

“The Fianna Fáil party does not condone these tweets and believe they were inappropriate. However, Senator Clifford-Lee has acknowledged her mistakes, has apologised and deeply regrets them.”

The statement added that it did “not propose to discipline her” and she remain Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Justice, Equality & Children in the Seanad.

“Lorraine is the Party’s candidate in the Dublin Fingal bye election and the Party will support her as she competes for a seat in the Dáil,” it added.

Ms Clifford-Lee has come under growing pressure to clarify her remarks as more controversial tweets emerged, including one in which she referred to a Dublin nightclub in her current constituency as “the sluts venue”. In a tweet in August 2011 she wrote: “The Wright Venue = The Sluts Venue” - a reference to a popular Dublin nightclub in Swords.

In an earlier statement issued on Sunday evening, Ms Clifford-Lee apologised for the remarks. She also said that the publicity surrounding them was a part of a smear campaign and that they were posted before she became involved in electoral politics.

She said in her statement: “While it does suit some people to take my tweets out of context for their own right-wing agenda, I hope that the people of Dublin Fingal will not be distracted by personal smear campaigns such as this.”

Among the tweets that emerged over the weekend was a post in July 2011 where she wrote: “Just doing up inventory of items in my car when it was stolen by some knacker. I think I'm going to cry.”

In June the same year she responded to a tweet about fashion, which is now no longer available, with: “I think some pieces are cute but others look like something from a Traveller wedding.”

In October 2011, Ms Clifford-Lee tweeted: “Was on Dublin Bus for the first time in about a year yesterday. Forgotten how much fun it is. Black Brazilian dwarf with ginger hair sat beside me.”

In June 2012, she wrote: “Fat arse Kardashian is in Dublin apparently with her fella.”

Ms Clifford-Lee’s Twitter biography describes her as a solicitor, mother, and feminist. She did not respond to a direct request for comment on Monday.

Online Editors