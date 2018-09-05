Fianna Fáil under fire for 'helping landlords' in new 'tax break' proposal

Fianna Fáil is under fire for "prioritising landlords" in its Budget proposal, which suggests offering tax breaks to sign longer leases.

The proposal, first revealed by the Irish Independent, looks to offer a rebate to landlords who offer leases of five or 10 years. Details of the proposal, including the costs, are still being worked out.

The suggestion is expected to form part of the party's Budget negotiations with Leo Varadkar's Government.

However, the move has been criticised by the Labour Party, which accused Fianna Fáil of prioritising landlords.

"Fianna Fáil's plan for tax breaks in exchange for longer leases does not address the real causes of our housing crisis," Labour's housing spokesperson Jan O'Sullivan said.

"The issue here is tenants' rights. A tax break for landlords, as opposed to strengthening legal rights for tenants, speaks to Fianna Fáil's priorities."

"Individual landlords do not operate in the same way as corporate landlords. Giving them a tax break to bring them closer to the tax obligations of a corporate landlord will only serve to help landlords."

Sinn Féin also hit out at the proposal, with the party's finance spokesman Pearse Doherty accusing Micheál Martin's party of being on the side of landlords.

However, Fianna Fáil's housing spokesman, Darragh O'Brien, dismissed the criticism as "throwing political charges" at the expense of tenants.

He acknowledged that challenges do exist in relation to tenancy law and said the proposal is not being brought in isolation, but is part of a suite of budgetary measures on housing being tabled. In addition, he said, the party is pursuing legislative change to make the position of tenants more secure.

"It's not a boon for landlords in any way shape or form," he said.

When pressed on the level of the tax rebate being considered, he said the incentive would be "reasonable" and landlords would need to adhere to the criteria. The scheme would be monitored either through Revenue or the Residential Tenancies Board.

