Fianna Fáil to support Michael D Higgins if he runs for second term as President

The country’s second largest party confirmed this evening that they will not field a challenger to the incumbent.

Speaking following a meeting with his Parliamentary Party at Leinster House this evening, party leader Micheál Martin said: "President Higgins has served the country with great distinction over the course of his first term both at home and around the world. He enjoys widespread support across the country and has demonstrated his understanding and connection with communities across a broad range of issues in recent years.

"His national leadership during our celebration of the centenary of the Easter Rising set the absolutely correct tone, and as we approach a series of centenaries of potentially more divisive events in our shared history, his experience and leadership will serve the country well.”