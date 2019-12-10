Fianna Fáil to back legislation that would implement State-wide rent freeze

FIANNA Fáil is to back legislation that would implement a State-wide rent freeze for the next three years.

The decision means that the Sinn Féin bill, which would also give renters an annual tax credit of up to €1,500 for three years, will be passed in the Dáil this week - despite opposition from the government which may seek to use the ‘money message’ to block the bill becoming law.

Fianna Fáil took the decision following a meeting of the frontbench this morning where housing spokesman Darragh O’Brien argued in favour of backing Sinn Féin’s Rent Freeze (Fair Rent) Bill 2019.

However the party’s backing comes with a number of “caveats” according to a well-placed party source. These will be outlined by Mr O’Brien in the Dáil on Tuesday evening. Mr O’Brien said the party will support the bill to allow further discussion at committee stage. “[It] requires detailed pre legislative scrutiny to ensure no unintended consequences,” he said. He said the issue of tax treatment of individual landlords needed to be addressed to keep them in the market.

