Fianna Fáil to back legislation that would implement State-wide rent freeze
FIANNA Fáil is to back legislation that would implement a State-wide rent freeze for the next three years.
The decision means that the Sinn Féin bill, which would also give renters an annual tax credit of up to €1,500 for three years, will be passed in the Dáil this week - despite opposition from the government which may seek to use the ‘money message’ to block the bill becoming law.
Fianna Fáil took the decision following a meeting of the frontbench this morning where housing spokesman Darragh O’Brien argued in favour of backing Sinn Féin’s Rent Freeze (Fair Rent) Bill 2019.
However the party’s backing comes with a number of “caveats” according to a well-placed party source. These will be outlined by Mr O’Brien in the Dáil on Tuesday evening. Mr O’Brien said the party will support the bill to allow further discussion at committee stage. “[It] requires detailed pre legislative scrutiny to ensure no unintended consequences,” he said. He said the issue of tax treatment of individual landlords needed to be addressed to keep them in the market.
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin had signalled his support for rent freezes in the Dáil last month when he said: “Surely it is now time for the government to consider a rent freeze and compose a rent freeze, given the exorbitant levels of rent that people are facing.”
Earlier, three Fianna Fáil TDs signalled their support for the idea. Dublin Mid-West TD and former Housing Committee chairman, John Curran said "for a period of time rental prices should be frozen".
The party’s health spokesman Stephen Donnelly said that evidence suggests that long-term rent freezes don't work, but "in an emergency you have to look at a lot of different options." Kildare South TD Fiona O'Loughlin said the key is to build more public housing but added that "something needs to be done".
The bill put forward by Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin would freeze rents on existing and new tenancies for three years and reduce rents by up to €1,500 per year through the introduction of a refundable tax credit.
Speaking on Tuesday morning, Mr Ó Broin said it would "an emergency measure for three years first of all to give renters breathing space” and should be done in tandem with building more social and affordable housing. He said there is "some evidence in the US" that they work as temporary measures if there is investment in affordable housing at the same time.
The government has long opposed rent freezes arguing it could have unintended consequences including forcing many landlords who have only one or a small number of properties to leave the market. “There is no evidence that rent freeze actually makes an impact without hitting supply,” a government source said.
The government believes that rent pressure zones, where rent can only be increased at a maximum of 4pc per year for new and existing tenancies, are working with some 70pc rental properties in the country now in the RPZs.
Online Editors