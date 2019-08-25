Fianna Fáil TD makes apology for Facebook remarks on Kerry sports star

Kerry TD John Brassil sent a written apology and undertook never to repeat the comment made about the well-known sports figure.

Mr Brassil also committed to making a donation to a local charity at the behest of the sports personality who was the subject of the remarks.

Padraig O'Connell, the Killarney solicitor representing the sports star, said his client was happy that the issue had been resolved.

Yesterday, Mr O'Connell said: "The matter has been resolved to my client's satisfaction as of last evening."

It is understood Mr O'Connell contacted Mr Brassil setting out his client's legal concerns after the comment appeared on the social media platform two weeks ago.

The highly regarded sports figure took offence at the comment which he believed to be defamatory and instructed his solicitor to obtain a written apology from Mr Brassil.

The sports figure is understood to have not sought a public apology from the Fianna Fail TD but did ask that a donation be made to a local charity.

The comment about the well-known Kerry personality who has excelled in the sport in which he was involved cannot be printed for legal reasons. The comment has since been deleted from Facebook.

When contacted by the Sunday Independent, the sports star said he did not want to comment on the matter.

Mr Brassil did not respond to requests for comment and Fianna Fail's press office also did not respond to queries on the matter.

Mr Brassil is a first-time Fianna Fail TD for Kerry who was elected to the Dail in the 2016 General Election.

Before his successful election, he served as a Kerry County Councillor for seven years.

He is Fiannna Fail's spokesperson for primary care and community healthcare.

Sunday Independent