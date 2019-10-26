Fianna Fáil TD at centre of 'votegate' controversy lands prestigious European role

A Fianna Fail TD at the centre of the ‘votegate’ controversy has been elected to a prestigious role in a major European Parliament political grouping.

Clare TD Timmy Dooley was re-elected this morning as one of six vice-presidents of the Alde Group, which is Fianna Fail’s affiliated political grouping in the European Parliament.

The Alde Group’s official Twitter account announced the election result and congratulated Mr Dooley and the five other successful candidates. Mr Dooley served as an Alde Group vice-president for the last five years.

Last Sunday, he was sacked by Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin after it emerged Limerick County TD Niall Collins voted for him six times when he was not in the Dail chamber.

Mr Dooley and Mr Collins are both currently under investigation by a Dail ethics committee over the controversy which Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail described as “stark and unpalatable”.

In a letter sent to the secretary general of the Alde Group Jacob Moroza Rasmussen days before the voting controversy emerged, Mr Martin praised Mr Dooley for his service to the political group.

“I know that, if re-elected, Timmy will redouble his efforts and to everything possible to help parties as they seek to grow and meet the serious challenges of securing a reformed Europe based on inclusive growth and the rule of law,” Mr Martin wrote.

