SENATOR Lorraine Clifford-Lee appeared to get the jump on local party rival TD Darragh O'Brien at Fianna Fáil’s think-in meeting as her team handed out goody bags for party colleagues.

Fianna Fáil senator 'gets jump' on party rival with goody bags for TDs

Signs with her photograph welcoming the party's TDs and senators to Malahide lined the road from Dublin.

And she had goody bags containing local crisps and chocolate to those arriving at the Grand Hotel.

Both Ms Clifford-Lee and Mr O'Brien will be seeking election in Dublin Fingal, a constituency where Fianna Fáil used to hold two seats.

Ms Clifford Lee this morning brushed aside suggestions she was getting the jump on her local rival.

She explained the signs and goody bags, saying: "I just want to welcome people to Malahide.

"It's a really big honour for us to have think-in in the constituency and to have all my colleagues here.

"It's just a welcome pack with locally produced goods. It's local chocolate Chez Emily and Keogh's crisps as well who grow potatoes in the fields around Malahide... and they're a fantastic company.

"I just wanted to give my colleagues a nice goody bag to welcome them," she added.

