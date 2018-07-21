Fianna Fáil sees support drop to two-year-low in latest poll

FIANNA Fáil has seen its support drop according to a poll that is to be published in full tomorrow.

Micheál Martin's party is down three points to 21pc.

That's 13 points behind Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael which is up three to 34pc.

Fianna Fáil is also marginally below Sinn Féin which is on 22pc, with Mary Lou McDonald's party down two points from the last poll.

The Behaviour and Attitudes poll was carried out for tomorrow's edition of The Sunday Times.

Independent TDs are at 10pc (+1) while the Independent Alliance is on 4pc, also up one.

The Labour Party is on 3pc (-1) and the Green Party is unchanged on 2pc.

The Social Democrats are on 1pc and Solidarity-People Before Profit is at 1pc, down one point.

The poll, carried out between July 5 and 17, has a margin of error of 3pc.

Online Editors