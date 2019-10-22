Fianna Fáil reports five Fine Gael ministers to Dáil procedures committee over alleged voting irregularities

Fianna Fáil party whip Michael Moynihan sent the list of names, which includes both senior and junior ministers, this afternoon.

Mr Moynihan asked the Oireachtas Committee on Procedure to examine video footage of Dáil votes to ensure the TDs were in the chamber when their votes were recorded.

The list is understood to include Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty, Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring, and Ministers of State Jim Daly and Damien English.

Fianna Fáil has asked the committee to examine three incidents involving Mr English and two relating to Mr Murphy.

The move comes as Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Feargháil announced he would be fast-tracking an investigation into votes cast by Fianna Fáil TDs Niall Collins and Timmy Dooley to protect the integrity of the Dail voting system.

Mr Ó Feargháil is also investigating votes cast by Fianna Fail TD Lisa Chambers on behalf of the party's deputy leader Dara Calleary.

A Fine Gael spokesman accused Fianna Fáil of trying to "muddy the waters" and "distract from their failure to answer the questions".

"They’ve spent the last few days trying to secure video footage similar to what Deputies Timmy Dooley, Niall Collins and Lisa Chambers engaged in, as opposed to answering questions about what occurred during Dáil voting last Thursday," he added.

Online Editors