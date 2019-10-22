Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin admits he has cast Dáil votes for colleagues, but insists they were in the chamber

FIANNA Fáil leader Micheál Martin has admitted he has cast Dáil votes on behalf of other TDs, but insisted they were in the Dáil chamber at the time.

Mr Martin - whose party has been thrown into chaos by the 'phantom votes' controversy - also said the practice of TDs pressing the voting buttons of other deputies "should come to an end".

The 'vote gate' storm erupted after Independent.ie revealed that Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley's vote was recorded on six occasions during a Dáil session - despite his absence from the chamber at the time.

The revelations have also exposed an apparently common practice of TDs pressing other Dáil members' voting buttons when they are elsewhere in the chamber.

This evening Mr Martin told Independent.ie he believes "the practice of TDs pressing the voting buttons of colleagues within the Dáil should come to an end".

He said: "I have voted on rare occasions for a colleague who would be standing next to me.

"I have never asked anyone to vote for me while not in the chamber and have never been asked to do this for anyone else."

Mr Martin also said: "Over the course of 17 years a colleague may have pushed a vote button for me while I was in conversation with others, but such occasions would be rare.

"My normal practice over many years has been to vote in my own seat.”

The main party leaders have all been asked if they have ever voted in the Dáil on behalf of another TD who was not in their seat and if they've ever asked others to do this for them.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin, Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald, Eamon Ryan of the Green Party and Social Democrats co-leaders Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall have all said they have never pressed another TD's voting button and never asked another TD to vote on their behalf.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has yet to respond to the questions.

He told the Dáil earlier “in order to allay any future concerns or confusion I think we should all now be in our seats for all votes from now on”.

