'Fianna Fáil leader always wagging his finger and sniping' - Varadkar criticises Micheal Martin

FIANNA Fáil leader Micheál Martin is “always either wagging the finger or sniping from the sidelines”, the Taoiseach has claimed.

As speculation continues to mount that the country will go to the polls once Brexit is resolved, Leo Varadkar took aim at Mr Martin for comments he made over the weekend.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Credit: Frank McGrath

During a string of media interviews to coincide with his party’s Ard Fheis, Mr Martin described the Fine Gael leader as “childish” and accused him of goading his party.

Responding to the comments while in Egypt, Mr Varadkar said: “That’s politics and that’s Michéal Martin. He’s always either wagging the finger or sniping from the sidelines.

“But what I haven’t seen from Fianna Fáil from their Ard Fhéis or from anything in the past couple of months is any coherent policies or any real alternative to what the government has done. Lots of finger wagging, no substance of policy, no alternative.”

The comments are likely to inflame tensions between the two parties after Fianna Fáil were forced to abstain on a motion of no confidence in Health Minister Simon Harris just last week.

Despite his criticism, Mr Martin has said his party will continue to honour the confidence and supply arrangement until 2020.

He said the politicians cannot afford to spend four months campaigning while Brexit uncertainty grips the country.

Mr Martin has been mainly supportive of the Government’s approach to the Brexit negotiations but did criticise the Taoiseach for perceived attacks on Westminster.

Mr Varadkar said it is “reasonable” to point out to the UK that “Westminster is not the only parliament that has a role in this”.

“There has been enormous focus on what is required to get this deal through Westminster. I think they do need to be reminded that the European Parliament, a parliament representing nearly 500 million citizens also has to ratify this agreement,” he said.

“And I think too often in the United Kingdom this whole issue of Brexit is being treated as an internal negotiation among themselves.

“You know, a Chequers deal among the British cabinet, compromises and deals within the British political system. But for any agreement to work it has to be supported by the UK and the European Union.”

