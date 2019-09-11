'Fianna Fáil is out of shape soccer team that doesn't understand women' - party election candidate

A Fianna Fail general election candidate has described Micheal Martin’s parliamentary team as an “out of shape male soccer team” which “does not understand women”.

Fianna Fail Councillor Lisa McDonald was speaking after Mr Martin added two additional candidates to the party’s general election ticket in Wexford. The party now intends to run four candidates in the five seat constituency.

Ms McDonald, who is a former senator, said she was in “total shock” at the decision and said she believed the party was trying to force her off the general election ticket.

“They just don’t understand women,” Ms McDonald told Independent.ie.

“They don’t understand that things have change. It may not changed Fianna Fail but it has changed for the electorate,” she said.

“The Fianna Fail parliamentary party is an out of shape male soccer team that has a real issue with women,” she added.

Last night, Mr Martin added Councillor Malcolm Byrne and Councillor Micheal Sheehan to the general election ticket in Wexford. Sitting Fianna Fail TD James Brown is also on the ticket.

Ms McDonald said she was not consulted before the decision was made.

“I am not going to be bullied – I’m not sure what the future holds but I am determined to represent the people of Wexford,” she said.

Speaking earlier on South East Radio, Ms McDonald said Fianna Fail had issues with women and dynasties which need to be addressed if the party is to progress further.

She also described the party as “male stale and outside pale”.

Ms McDonald served as a member of Wexford County Council between 2004 and 2007 and was a Senator from 2007 to 2011. She was re-elected to the council in the May local elections.

