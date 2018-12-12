There will be no election before 2020 after Fianna Fáil "reluctantly" concluded that Ireland cannot afford to have an election amid Brexit uncertainty.

Fianna Fáil guarantees no election in 2019 amid Brexit uncertainty as it extends confidence and supply arrangement

Micheál Martin has told the Dáil today "business as usual is not acceptable".

While criticising Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s government for being complacent on key issues such as housing, Mr Martin said: "The chaos will not spread here from London… The national interest will come first."

The details of the arrangement will still have to be negotiated but the Fianna Fáil leader said his party will help pass a budget next year. He indicated an election would then take place in early 2020.

Micheál Martin. Picture: Tony Gavin

Mr Martin said under normal times there would be an immediate election – but "these are not normal times and Ireland is immediately confronted with one of the biggest threats in many decades".

He noted that a lengthy election campaign was likely to result in months of negotiations before a new government is formed.

And on that basis he was publicly offering an "unprecedented" level of stability for a minority government. He said it was a tough decision but the "right one for Ireland".

Speaking about the chaotic scenes emerging from Westminster, Mr Martin said: "This period of growing chaos and uncertainty is not one we can assume comes to an end by March 29."

And he insisted that Irish politics would not be affected by the same sense of drift at a time when the risk of no deal had risen "dramatically".

In his contribution prior to Mr Martin’s speech, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was "noteworthy to recognise the contrast" between politics in Ireland and the UK.

He said the level of stability in the Dáil was helping Ireland cope with the threat of Brexit.

"That makes our country a much better place and puts our country in a much stronger position," he said.

The confidence and supply arrangement has already facilitated the passage of three budgets.

It ties Fianna Fáil to abstaining on votes of confidence in the Government or ministers, and when the Dáil votes on financial issues.

In return, the Government has agreed to consult the Opposition party on key budgetary decisions.

The original three-year deal was heavily focused on water charges.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald claimed today the two parties are "running away from the electorate".

Meanwhile, insisting that the Government is prepared for a worst case scenario, Mr Varadkar told the Dáil today that the economy is “so strong, we’d continue to grow and not go into recession”.

However, he repeatedly sought to avoid direct questions on the plans in place to soften the blow of the UK crashing out of the EU next March.

