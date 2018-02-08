A FIANNA Fail councillor has quit his party following a long-running row over comments he made about same sex couples.

A FIANNA Fail councillor has quit his party following a long-running row over comments he made about same sex couples.

Fianna Fáil councillor quits after row over comments about same sex couples

Former Roscommon County Mayor Paddy Kilduff resigned today saying he had become “disgruntled” with the party over how it treats grass-root members

However, it is understood Mr Kilduff quit following a dispute over how a secret recording of a private Fianna Fail meeting was leaked to the media. In recoding Mr Kilduff said he had a “problem” with same sex couples having children.

“The problem I have is with the children. We have enough problems with children being adopted going back to find their real parents, they won’t know who’s who. And then you have two women artificially inseminating,” he said. Mr Kilduff asked Fianna Fail to investigate the matter but was unsatisfied with the party’s response and decided to hand in his resignation.

A source close to the councillor said his comments were made before the marriage equality referendum and insisted he had no problem with same sex couples “Personally he has nothing against gay and lesbian couples and he respects them but he didn’t agree with the referendum,” he said.

Mr Kilduff will serve as an Independent councillor for the rest of his term in Roscommon County Council before resigning ahead of the next local elections.

Online Editors