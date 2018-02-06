Fianna Fáil councillor apologises for 'keep your clothes on' tweet

Cllr Patrick McKee tweeted Ms Coppinger while she was discussing the subject of "ring women" appearing in bikinis at sporting events.

Ms Coppinger had said on the show that she felt the use of "ring girls" in combat sports was "outdated" and "sexist".

To which Cllr McKee tweeted: "We live in a "reasonably" liberal democracy. If women want to wear a bikini & take part in sporting events let them. It has nothing to do with you @RuthCoppingerTD Please just keep your clothes on. Please."