Fianna Fáil councillor apologises for 'keep your clothes on' tweet
The tweet has since been deleted
A Fianna Fáil councillor has apologised for comments he made in relation to Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger during her appearance on Claire Byrne Live last night.
Cllr Patrick McKee tweeted Ms Coppinger while she was discussing the subject of "ring women" appearing in bikinis at sporting events.
Ms Coppinger had said on the show that she felt the use of "ring girls" in combat sports was "outdated" and "sexist".
To which Cllr McKee tweeted: "We live in a "reasonably" liberal democracy. If women want to wear a bikini & take part in sporting events let them. It has nothing to do with you @RuthCoppingerTD Please just keep your clothes on. Please."
Fianna Fáil TD Lisa Chambers earlier criticised her colleague for the remark.
"@fiannafailparty does not condone such tweets, it falls far below the standard of commentary I would expect from an elected member of the party. Apologies to @RuthCoppingerTD," she said.
Cllr McKee apologised this evening for the tweet, which has since been deleted.
"Last evening, during a debate on the Claire Byrne Live Show, I tweeted a personal opinion which referenced @RuthCoppingerTD. I want to apologise to Ruth for any offence caused. It was certainly not intended," he said.
Last evening, during a debate on the Claire Byrne Live Show, I tweeted a personal opinion which referenced @RuthCoppingerTD. I want to apologise to Ruth for any offence caused. It was certainly not intended. #CBLive— Patrick McKee (@CllrPaddyMcKee) February 6, 2018
Online Editors