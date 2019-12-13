Fianna Faíl TD Chambers warned by Dáil ethics committee over 'Votegate' controversy
FIANNA Fáil TD Lisa Chambers, who voted for a colleague and then herself, has been warned by an inquiry into the Votegate controversy that the misuse of the Dáil voting system is a serious breach of ethics legislation.
In an official report into the matter, Ms Chambers has been warned that a repeat of the error could lead to a finding that she acted recklessly or intentionally.
However, the Dáil’s internal ethics committee has accepted that Ms Chambers inadvertently voted for her constituency colleague and Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary last October and found that she acted in good faith, and “in the belief that her actions were in accordance with the guidelines”.
The members’ interests committee’s report, seen by Independent.ie, said the misuse of electronic voting system is a “serious contravention of the ethics legislation given the adverse effects this incident has had on the maintenance of confidence in the performance of the Deputy’s duties by the general public”.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Ms Chambers, who is Fianna Fáil's Brexit spokeswoman, mistakenly sat in Mr Calleary's seat for one vote before moving to her own seat for the same vote last October.
The Dáil members’ interest committee, chaired by Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh, considered evidence Ms Chambers gave to a previous inquiry into the Votegate controversy by the Dáil clerk where she said she “probably should have corrected” her vote but "didn’t think it was a massive issue so I left it". She told the clerk that had it been a vote on a financial resolution she would have corrected it.
Ms Chambers later apologised for her actions in the Dáil.
The committee has found that it was “irrelevant” whether a vote is won by a large or small majority and that TDs should always follow the correct procedure for voting.
A motion to take note of the report will now be moved in the Dáil.
Speaking to Independent.ie, Ms Chambers said: “I am happy that the members interests committee found I made a genuine mistake and it was accidental and also that I acted in good faith. I thank my colleagues for their work and deliberations and respect their findings.”
The incident happened on the same day that Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins voted six times for his colleague Timmy Dooley who was not in the Dáil at the time.
The committee is still considering that matter and is writing to Mr Dooley seeking clarification on what he apologised for.
The controversy has been investigated by the five-member committee on foot of complaints by Fine Gael TD Noel Rock after the Irish Independent revealed in October that Mr Dooley's vote had been recorded on six occasions by Mr Collins despite his colleague's absence from the chamber.
Mr Dooley apologised in the Dáil in October for “the fact that when I spoke to deputy Collins I gave him the impression that I would be in the chamber” for voting throughout the voting block.
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin removed Mr Dooley and Mr Collins from the party’s frontbench in the wake of the controversy.
The committee has already dismissed a complaint against Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Fianna Fáil seeks investigation into Murphy expenses
- 'Votegate' inquiry to ask FF TD what he apologised for
- FG will rely on Brexit in election but an attack on FF over EU is low blow