Fianna Faíl TD Chambers warned by Dáil ethics committee over 'Votegate' controversy

FIANNA Fáil TD Lisa Chambers, who voted for a colleague and then herself, has been warned by an inquiry into the Votegate controversy that the misuse of the Dáil voting system is a serious breach of ethics legislation.

In an official report into the matter, Ms Chambers has been warned that a repeat of the error could lead to a finding that she acted recklessly or intentionally.

However, the Dáil’s internal ethics committee has accepted that Ms Chambers inadvertently voted for her constituency colleague and Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary last October and found that she acted in good faith, and “in the belief that her actions were in accordance with the guidelines”.

The members’ interests committee’s report, seen by Independent.ie, said the misuse of electronic voting system is a “serious contravention of the ethics legislation given the adverse effects this incident has had on the maintenance of confidence in the performance of the Deputy’s duties by the general public”.

