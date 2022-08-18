Fianna Fáil’s Robert Troy submits changes to Dáil register of members’ interests and apologises ‘unreservedly’

Fianna Fáil junior minister Robert Troy has published a substantial list of changes to the Dáil register of members’ interests.

In a lengthy statement, Mr Troy said he “fully appreciates the seriousness” of his mistake in failing to declare a number of properties he sold to local authorities and a business he was involved in.

“I sincerely regret that my omissions and errors could be seen as my deflection or disregard of my responsibilities as public representative,” he said.

“I take full responsibility and I apologise unreservedly to my constituents, colleagues in Government, to the Dáil, and to Sipo for these errors and omissions,” he added.

Longford-Westmeath TD Mr Troy said he submitted amendments of his register of members’ interests declaration to the Clerk of the Dáil and the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo).

“As previously stated, I had been under the mistaken impression only property in my possession on 31st December of the registerable year was to be registered and not properties sold during that year,” he said.

Read More

"I have reviewed my declarations made to date in detail and I am satisfied that my amended returns accurately reflect all my interests for public record.”

He published the following changes to his public declaration:

Under occupation, the following applies:

• 2021 – I have now added that I have my former registered private dwelling house (PDH), Main Street, Ballynacargy (Co Westmeath), rented out since November 2021.

• 2020 – I have now included Oak Crest which was omitted by error due to it being sold in 2020, but registered in 2019.

• 2018 – I have now included the sale of Ashfield which was recorded in all previous years

Under directorship, the following applies:

• 2021 – I have now added RMT Management Limited. This was declared in previous years. I began the VSO process to close in 2020, and ceased operations in 2020. I was unaware that the process was not formally completed until 2021 – hence my error.

Under land, the following applies:

• 2011 – 2021 I have now included all properties under land and occupation. Previously I had declared them under ‘Occupation’, on advice from Sipo these should be declared secondly under ‘Properties’.

• 2019 – I have now declared the sale of Ashlawn, Clonbalt Woods, Longford. This was omitted in error as the property was bought and sold that year.

• 2018 – I have now included the sale of Ashfield under land secondly as per the above advice.

Mr Troy also published information he said does not have to be declared but was provided to “ensure full transparency”:

• I have at all times declared my 50pc ownership of 39 Cathedral View, Mullingar. During the course of my review, it was brought to my attention that this property is in fact registered in the sole name of the co-owner. That is clearly an error, and I will take the necessary steps now to have this corrected.

• I have two Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) contracts with Westmeath County Council.

• I have disclosed details in relation to negotiations for potential sales of properties.

• My now wife and then-girlfriend was a secretary of RMT Management Limited.

• I held voluntary and non-remunerative directorships with Westmeath Community Development and Mullingar Arts Centre – ending in 2011 and 2015 respectively.

• I have provided details of the sale of the garden of one of my registered properties, 25A Rathdown Road, in 2020.

• I registered an inter-parliamentary trip to Taiwan in 2013.

• I participated in a Rent-a-Room scheme in 2019 in my private dwelling house.