Fianna Fáil's Éamon Ó Cúiv clearly states he will oppose coalition with Fine Gael and Green Party

Fianna Fáil stalwart Éamon Ó Cúiv has definitively stated he will oppose the move to have party members approve coalition with Fine Gael and the Green Party.

Mr Ó Cúiv, a former deputy leader and grandson of party founder Eamon de Valera, said coalition will lose Fianna Fáil many loyal members and mainly benefit Sinn Féin who will take many of his party’s votes.

In a lengthy interview on Raidió na Gaeltachta’s flaghsip Adhmhaidin programme, he said Fine Gael had failed the Irish language, Gaeltacht and islands over nine years in power – and he would not choose the Green Party as partners because he doubts their vision for rural Ireland.

The Galway West TD said there were other members of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party who shared his views – but they would not speak out publicly. He repeated his opinion that the draft government programme failed the Irish language, the Gaeltacht and the islands.

But he said that government programmes came and went – and it was their implementation which mattered. He was not so much against this draft document and saw merits in a lot of it.

“I’m opposing the proposal that we join in Government with Fine Gael and the Greens. I laid out a lot of reasons at the parliamentary party meeting for that,” he told RnaG presenter, Gormfhlaith Ní Thuairisg.

“I have huge doubts about the Greens’ plans and their outlook on the future of rural Irish life and the changes they would wish to see in it,” he added.

But the man who was minister responsible for community, rural and gaeltacht affairs from 2002 until 2010, conceded he was likely to lose his battle to prevent coalition. He argued it would damage Fianna Fáil.

“At the end of the day the ones who will be most satisfied with this is the Sinn Féin party,” he said.

