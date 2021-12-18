Fianna Fáil’s ‘charity’ lottery licence faces legal challenge

Fianna Fáil’s ‘charity’ lottery licence is being legally challenged.

A court case is being taken by the whistleblower who revealed Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s GP contract scandal.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s party is running its €500,000 raffle with a permit reserved for charities.

A new law means only charities and philanthropic causes can get a licence to run a lottery.

But Fianna Fáil has obtained permission from the courts to run its lucrative national draw.

A lottery licence from the court allows Fianna Fáil to charge €50 for a ticket rather than a maximum of €10 under a permit from the gardaí.

When the law was introduced exactly a year ago, the Government said: “Licences may be issued by the district court for charitable and philanthropic causes only; for example, sports clubs, community groups.”

A judicial review has now been lodged in the High Court by businessman Chay Bowes against the granting of the licence by the district court.

Mr Bowes is understood to be challenging Fianna Fáil’s being granted the status of a charity or philanthropic cause.

“I’d rather not comment until the matter comes up in court,” he said when contacted by the Irish Independent.

Mr Bowes came to prominence when he revealed Mr Varadkar leaked a confidential GP contract in 2019 while he was Taoiseach. The leaking of the document to a friend of Mr Varadkar is still being investigated by gardaí.

The case will have its first hearing on Monday and is likely to be adjourned to the new year. Fianna Fáil expects to raise €500,000 from its Superdraw.

The Dublin Metropolitan District Court granted the licence on September 22. The application was made in the name of David Burke, Fianna Fáil’s finance director, by Ardagh McCabe Solicitors, the legal practice of Fianna Fáil senator Catherine Ardagh.

The official courts register lists the purpose of the licence as “to raise funds for Fianna Fáil and assist Fianna Fáil in its own fundraising efforts”. The district court accepted the party was involved in a charitable or philanthropic cause.

The Charities Act, 2009, says a political purpose is not a “charitable purpose”.

“As a result, an organisation that has an exclusively political purpose cannot be a registered Irish charity under the Charities Act 2009. An organisation will be considered to have a political purpose if it is a political party,” the Charities Regulator said in Guidance on Charities and the Promotion of Political Causes.

A Supreme Court ruling from 1980, in a case called Gurhy v Goff, ruled against a Fianna Fáil branch being granted a lottery licence.

“The proposed lotteries would be an ingenious way of funnelling money from the public to the Cumann, to be applied for the benefit of some of the members of the Cumann, but neither the ticket-buying members of the public nor the Cumann could legitimately claim to be philanthropists as a result of their participation in the scheme,” the late Justice Séamus Henchy said.