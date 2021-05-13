Fianna Fáil calls for social media companies to request ID to fight online abuse

Fianna Fáil backbenchers have called for social media companies to request ID when users create accounts as part of a ban on anonymous social media accounts.

It comes as Sinn Féin has said that there is no proof that any of its party members are behind anonymous accounts online.

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne said users may be asked to provide ID such as a passport when creating a social media account through “engineering solutions”.

He said that this would still allow for satirical accounts and whistleblowers, as the information will not be shared publicly but instead require a user to identify themselves to the company.

“If you don’t want to give your passport details to Facebook for instance, there are ways of intermediary bodies - where you can digitally identify who you are and they in turn can identify you to Facebook,” he said.

Party colleague Niamh Smyth TD said that unregulated abuse on social media has “repercussions it has had on female journalists, female politicians and young kids in school”.

She said that she has been the subject of online pile-ons.

“It makes you question yourself, it makes you question your work, it makes you question why would you put yourself or your family through that,” she said.

“I have no doubt it prevents women from getting involved in politics.”

Senator Byrne said that he has been the subject of homophobic attacks.

“But when it becomes deeply personalised, it does have an impact. We all have hard necks but it’s often for family and friends and people around us - it impacts a bit more on them,” he said.

He said that he gets “upset” when his family and friends see online abuse directed at him.

The Oireachtas Committee on Arts and Media is currently examining the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill.

This would see the establishment of a Commissioner which would be able to look into complaints made by users about content online and work to remove it faster.

“If you can’t have somebody that’s completely anonymous, that they can’t just hide behind abuse or defamation, you can be able to identify them,” Senator Byrne added.

The Senator added that under the new laws, a media commission will be established which will have “teeth” and be able to ensure there are “sanctions” in place.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said that there is no proof that online anonymous social media accounts are members of the party.

“If they’re anonymous, we don’t know who they support,” Mr Cullinane said.

“I don’t tolerate and I would not tolerate any anonymous accounts that are used to troll any individual, whether it’s from Government or journalists or anyone else, and I don’t think there’s any evidence of that, certainly in Sinn Féin.”

He said that there is no tolerance for online abuse within the party.

“If I see any bad behaviour by anybody in Sinn Féin, I’ll call it out. I’ve seen bad behaviour by people in other political parties as well as supporters of those parties. We do not tolerate and we will not tolerate bad behaviour by people who are members of Sinn Féin,” he said.