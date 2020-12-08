Fianna Fáil ‘will be slaughtered at next election’ because of poor messaging, party meeting told

TD Marc MacSharry was among those who said that the student nurses issue had been mishandled last week. Photo: James Connolly

NO-ONE is in charge of Fianna Fáil messaging and the party is going to be “slaughtered” at the next election as a result, its parliamentary party meeting was told tonight.

After Health Minister Stephen Donnelly briefed TDs and Senators about efforts to help student nurses financially, several people told him his points were being made “a week too late”.

Many TDs endured public criticism after the Government voted down a Solidarity/People Before Profit motion to pay student nurses, who risked their lives in the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

FF TDs John Lahart, Padraig O’Sullivan and Marc MacSharry all said the issue had been mishandled last week.

One said: “There is no point in having a detailed briefing and documents provided to us late. We should have been competing with Instagram posts last week.”

The criticism followed a lengthy contribution by Mr Donnelly outlining how improved allowances for student nurses are on the way.

One attendee at the meeting said: “He told us how he’s doing the devil and all for nurses with this review and that report, and so on.”

Sources said Mr MacSharry said the presentation was a week too late as far as the nursing issue was concerned as the damage with the public was already done.

He said the party needed to have a head of messaging, ideally a TD or at least someone with a political nose to the ground.

This person would road-test issues and anticipate how how they were likely to play out and be received.

Mr MacSharry said he had asked several past ministers last week: “Who is in charge of messaging in FF?

He added forcefully: “None of them knew, and neither do I, and it shows.”

James O’Connor of Cork East, a new TD and the party’s youngest at 22, is said to have “gone in hard” on the same issue, saying their was a lack of factual information and talking points to counter the Opposition making hay on the emotive subject of student nurses.

He was one of those who told Mr Donnelly: “Your briefing is a week too late.

“Fianna Fáil will be slaughtered at the next election if we cannot get our act together on private members’ motions like this," he warned.

Mr MacSharry said he had raised the need for a bursary to be provided to student nurses a month ago in anticipation of the coming trouble for the Government.

Returning to the issue tonight, the Sligo TD said there was no need for “umpteen reports” or investigations and negotiations with the INMO.

“We needed to provide a bursary of about €150 per week to cover their expenses and get on with it,” he said.

If TDs had been told all that such a move was happening before the “disastrous” private members motion last week, they could have spun it as a good news story, he said.

“This could and should have been a positive story instead of the sorry mess that it is.”

A number of TDs offered praise for the vaccine rollout and the handling of the priority cohorts, but said the Government was letting itself down in other areas.

There were appeals for “some common sense” around current Covid restrictions with discrimination on sport whereby underage GAA is allowed to proceed but soccer, rugby and other sports cannot stage youth games.

There were again appeals for wet pubs to be allowed open, under strict rules, for the Christmas period — and that while it was understandable that dancing was not permitted, music performances with distanced patrons in venues should be permitted.

Cavan-Monaghan TD Niamh Smyth raised the lack of maternity leave and pay for TDs in light of Justice Minister Helen McEntee’s announcement that she is expecting a baby in May.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said maternity leave in the Oireachtas, childcare and other issues for women in politics needed to be looked at very seriously.

They were a disincentive for women to enter politics and there was a need to modernise how the Oireachtas does its business.

“Reforms will be prioritised to support women in politics,” he said.

He pledged to work with the Oireachtas women’s caucus on all related issues, saying it was important to bring progressive change on how parliament works.

Constitutional change may also need to be seriously considered to bring permanent and sustainable progress, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Martin also told TDs and Senators there is an "ongoing risk" of a no-deal Brexit.

He said “significant differences” remain on the so-called 'level playing field' issue.

He said there is a route to the resolution of the negotiations on fisheries and said it is positive that the protocols for the North have now been agreed.

But he warned there is an “ongoing risk” of a no-deal Brexit which, coupled with the ongoing pandemic, would have a very serious impact.

