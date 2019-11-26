Fianna Fail wants third of new homes to be set aside for first-time buyers

Fianna Fáil has drafted legislation that it expects to get through the Oireachtas - despite opposition from the Government.

The Bill is aimed at preventing so-called 'cuckoo funds' from "crowding out first-time buyers in cities".

Home ownership has fallen significantly over the past two decades and the current housing crisis has seen rent prices soar.

Some experts say the problem is now being made worse by investment funds that are buying up rental properties in bulk.

Fianna Fáil's plan is to give local authorities the power to earmark a percentage of zoned land for first-time buyers.

The system will operate on a similar basis to the current Part V provisions whereby developers must set aside 10pc of units for social housing.

The Bill, if passed, would enable councillors to insist on between zero and 30pc of new housing to be reserved for first-time buyers.

Fianna Fáil's housing spokesman Darragh O'Brien said it would put young buyers "back front and centre".

"They are being squeezed everywhere," he told the Irish Independent.

The idea will be discussed at Cabinet today but Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy is expected to recommend its rejection for three reasons.

It is understood the minister will brief colleagues that the legislation does nothing for affordability.

Sources argued that builders could construct five houses for €1m that would be of no benefit to young families.

The Government is also concerned that it would require a new system for tracking who buys homes.

There is currently no way of knowing to whom builders sell houses and the Bill does not propose a way of monitoring private buyers.

Finally, officials in the Department of Housing believe such laws could diminish the amount of social housing being built.

Fianna Fáil will be looking to other Opposition parties for support in a bid to outvote the minority Government.

"It will pass. We don't need them [Fine Gael] to support it," Mr O'Brien said.

The Dublin Fingal TD said the legislation would boost supply for young people trying to get on the property ladder.

"We're getting a concentration of build-to-rent.

"In cities, we are going to have whole communities owned by private pension funds."

Fianna Fáil says the Bill would protect first-time buyers from "undue competition" from investment funds.

A recent report by the ESRI suggests the average home for first-time buyers in Dublin cost €375,000 last year. This compared with an average price of €116,000 in Co Longford.

The study concluded the schemes such as the Help to Buy and Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan "must be complemented by the expansion of the housing stock and the provision of alternative rental models".

In the capital and commuter belt, a couple on an average income had to hand over 30pc of their wages for mortgage instalments last year.

This figure fell dramatically in rural areas with homeowners in western and northern counties paying less than 20pc of their income on mortgages.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil says it would consider proposals to give new landlords a tax break if they allow existing tenants remain in-situ.

Over the weekend, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he was considering such a move to reduce evictions when properties were sold.

Mr O'Brien said his party would be willing to look at his plans and would be supportive if it helped tenants.

Irish Independent