Fianna Fáil TDs seeking to fast-track debate around legalisation and regulation of recreational drugs

Fianna Fáil TDs are seeking to fast-track the debate around the legalisation and regulation of recreational drugs.

At a press conference in Leinster House organised by the party, Dublin North West TD Paul McAuliffe and Kildare North’s James Lawless called on the Taoiseach to speed up the process of appointing a Citizen’s Assembly to debate the laws around drugs.

The deputies said they want Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to appoint a chairperson and members of a Citizen’s Assembly as soon as possible.

Mr Lawless, the chair of the Oireachtas Justice Committee chair, recently published a report calling for the decriminalisation and regulation of drugs for recreational use.

He said he hoped Fianna Fáil will pursue this policy in the next general election.

“We looked at a potential regulatory model rather than having something bought on the street corner with no testing, sampling and not really knowing what is in or out of it,” he said. “What gets measured gets managed,” he added.

He said a distinction should be drawn between naturally occuring substances and those that are artificially created.

“Mushrooms grow in the ground, peyote is something the Native American Indians use and mescaline was something used in South America but crack cocaine is not a naturally occuring substance and is produced in a laboratory,” he added.

Mr Lawless said he could “walk across the street” and buy a range of wines, beers and spirits with limits on the percentage of alcohol in each.

He said if he “consumed a certain quantity of any of them he would be on his ear within a short space of time.”

He said he could also find other substances which are not managed or controlled and there a no age limits on who can buy them.

Mr Lawless said if drugs were licenced people would have to go through the courts to set up a business and be required to be a person of good repute and have no Garda objections.

However, he said none of that applies to the current illegal drug model.

Mr McAuliffe said the State currently “provides an illegal drug called methadone” which he said proves there is a “hypocrisy” around how drugs and other substances are treated in this country.

He conceded that families who have been impacted by addiction are unlikely to be supportive of decriminalisation. He also said people who have drug dealing outside their homes will also be reluctant to back the move.

Mr Lawless said the drug gangs are also against decriminalisation as their “business model for bringing a couple of kilos or pallet into Dublin’s docks under the cover of darkness is gone.”



