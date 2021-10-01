Fianna Fáil TDs pile pressure on leadership contender Michael McGrath

Fianna Fáil TDs are piling pressure on future party leadership contender, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, to put an extra €10 a week on the state pension.

Prominent backbenchers John McGuinness and Willie O’Dea have taken it a step further and said that the pension should be hiked “at least” by €10 per week.

It emerged last month that pre-Budget work from officials at the Department of Social Protection found an extra €5 a week on the pension would have little effect on reducing poverty. Retired people were among those least at risk of poverty, according to an analysis in the Tax Strategy Papers prepared ahead of the Budget. An extra €5 a week to working-age people dependent on social welfare would cost €217m a year but would have a much greater impact on their individual circumstances, the paper argued.

But the calls from Fianna Fáil TDs come after the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting heard calls for the €10 hike from former ministers and a number of Fianna Fáil TDs have now called for the same.

Party leaders are set to spare the rod on the old reliables in the Budget, as there is little political mood to increase taxes on beer, wine and spirits because of the damage wreaked by Covid on the hospitality sector and in particular the on-trade.

Tobacco could see smaller impositions than in previous years, and could even be left untouched because of a possible “tipping point”, in that a tax rise might not produce any more income.

Six prominent Fianna Fáil TDs are pushing for an increase in the state pension by €10 a week. “I would say, you have to increase it by €20 and tell them that they’re going to get €20 next year and €20 the year after because they’re going to be swamped in costs,” Mr McGuinness told the Dáil.

He denied he was attempting to appease the grey vote, later telling the Irish Independent that to offer pensioners an increase of €5 “is an insult”.

He also took a swipe at party leader Micheál Martin and the controversy faced by Government earlier this year after the appointment of Robert Watt as general secretary of Department of Health with an €81,000 pay increase, which he later waived, saying that “surely to God, we can seek an increase for the pensioners of €20”.

Mr O’Dea said a hike of €10 per week is the “minimum”.

“Energy costs are estimated to rise between €300 and €500 – that’s €6 to €10 straight away.”

Clare TD Cathal Crowe said he is in favour of the €10 weekly increase “if the money can be found”, arguing that pensioners have mortgages to pay. He said that the €5 increase, seen in previous budgets, “in real terms, it just about buys a newspaper and a cup of coffee.”

Tipperary TD, Jackie Cahill, also said he was in favour of the €10 hike, but did not agree that it should go above that.

Mayo TD Dara Calleary called for a “substantial” increase in the pension as there “hasn’t been one for two years” and Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan said both pensions and fuel allowances must “rise generously”.

Minister McGrath said sectors which have been hit the hardest – including the fishing sector and agrifood – by Brexit will receive a boost of over €1bn . There is €1.165bn in the Brexit Adjustment Reserve fund, which must be spent by the end of 2023.

Minister McGrath said he will make a “significant statement” on Budget day as to how this money will be allocated across fishing and agrifood sectors. While coalition chiefs have yet to sign off on any major decisions, the Irish Independent understands, there is a feeling the Government does not want to add its own makeweight to inflation, running at 2.8pc at the end of August, by adding to consumer costs.

“If they put anything on drink you could imagine the howls of anguish from the trade,” said a source. Budget 2022 will be presented in just under two weeks and it appears the Government is content to borrow rather than to buy-back fresh spending through tax increases. At the same time, it appears that feats of choking off the recovery may be groundless, given predictions the economy will bounce back next year by 15pc, albeit from a low base.

Minister McGrath will have just €500m of discretionary spending, compared to €1bn for Paschal Donohoe – most of which will go towards adjusting income tax thresholds and bands.