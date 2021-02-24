Fianna Fáil TDs call for white-water rafting ‘vanity project’ to be scrapped and money used to save rural post offices

Scrapping the “vanity project” of a white-water rafting attraction in Dublin would save all the money needed to keep the full post office network in continued operation, the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party has been told.

A motion was passed on the need for An Post to support its branch post offices as part of its public service obligation.

Cathal Crowe TD from Clare said retaining the 947 Post Office network would cost less than €17m — whereas the controversial white-water rafting proposal for Dublin docklands would cost €22m.

He was supported by his fellow countyman, Timmy Dooley, a former TD now a Senator, as the meeting was asked which alternative people would rather have.

A dozen TDs supported the motion for the retention of the rural post offices, which became an indirect vote against the “vanity project” earmarked for Dublin, even though they involve completely different funding streams.

There was much agreement for the push to maintain rural post offices, sources said.

Meanwhile there was much discussion about the handling of the pandemic with Kildare North TD James Lawless tell the meeting: “We have lost the people.”

The virus had been around for a year but the Government seemed to be still working on logistics, he said.

He criticised the party’s Government partners in Fine Gael, saying Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was wrong to say that people might want to come to Ireland from the Isle of Man, part of the Common Travel Area, as a reason for not being able to quarantine all arrivals.

“That doesn’t cut it,” he said, warning that public patience was wearing thin, not least with the delays in vaccine delivery.

Members raised hospitality and the continued closure of pubs and restaurants under Level 5 lockdown, with serious complaints now emanating from the latter sector in particular.

Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan called for a €100 voucher to be issued to all over-65s once they have been vaccinated to spend as they like in hospitality outlets, including wet pubs when they resume operations.

Party leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government, “when we get there,” will need to do something to reboot the hospitality and entertainment industries.

“It seems he recognises something needs to be done and there will be a whole load of re-start costs after so long,” said one TD, predicting that the enthusiasm of the public for a reopened hospitality sector could be easily predicted. “It will be getting them out and back to work will be the bother.”

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath emphasised that anything the State does “needs to be consistent with public health”, but it would do all it could to assist when the time came.

Senator Pat Casey of Wicklow insisted “something has to be done” for hospitality in terms of financial supports to assist whenever things slacken, in what was said to be a “strongly felt” set of comments.

Padraig O’Sullivan spoke on the major issue of autism places in schools, backed up by Michael Moynihan of Cork North West, Sen Paul Daly and others.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry returned to a previous call for Ireland to delay the second jab of the Covid-19 vaccine so that more people can have major immunity in the first instance, rather than having to wait.

But the Taoiseach refused to endorse the call, as he had done at a press conference, despite evidence that a single jab provides 85pc efficacy. He said Government had to be led by the evidence of the experts and he would not put people aged over-70 at risk.

Dr Ronan Glynn has also warned that variants could thrive in a half-vaccinated scenario, with international suggestions that the virus might even derive some immunity itself in such a scenario.

But Mr MacSharry said Ireland “needs to push the boat out” and see if there are countries such as the UK that have a surplus of vaccines who may be in a position to advance them to Ireland for a short period to allow us get up to speed.

“Borrowed” vaccines could be returned, replenishing UK stocks, when Ireland receives more in May under the EU framework.

He said AstraZeneca had “let us down again yesterday” in saying it would supply less than half the jabs it promised to the EU in the second quarter.

Mr MacSharry said he was “all for helping other countries once we are sorted”. Notwithstanding the advice of Nphet, Ireland should increase the three week period between jab one and jab two.

He said if it was put out to 12 weeks like in the UK, while “a calculated risk according to the data”, the research showed it coming with 85pc efficacy.

“It’s got to be worth having NIAC review UK, Israel and US data and take a decision,” he said. “It can treble the rate of vaccination if we look at it.”

There were also calls that Community Employment and TUS schemes would all be extended for a year given the Covid situation.

Former junior minister John McGuinness of Carlow Kilkenny was reportedly “very strong” on the need for home carers to be vaccinated, a call strongly advanced by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. He said the State owed them early vaccinations “for all they have done for us.”

He also spoke on Ulster Bank and the dangers for consumers in not having a competitive banking environment.

Online Editors